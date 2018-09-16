Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan’s first look revealed. Here’s how much his jacket costs

Salman Khan is back on the Bigg Boss 12 set and, not surprisingly, he has delivered some sartorial flair as he shot for the first episode of the popular reality show’s new season. The Bharat actor, who is hosting Bigg Boss for the sixth consecutive year, showed up to the first Bigg Boss 12 shoot on Saturday, wearing an unusual sequined blazer, a look almost flashy enough to distract from Salman’s significantly grown-out beard.

It is hard to miss Salman in his dramatic black, blue and golden sequined blazer from Angelino (Rs 39,600) with black satin lapel and pocket flaps. Fashion designer Ashley Rebello shared this exclusive photo of Salman looking handsome in his luxe festive outfit, styled by Tanushka Kitt:

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 is all set to return to your television sets on Sunday. With all the gossip, controversies, fights and masala that goes with the reality show, you can expect more of the same this season.

While shooting the opening Bigg Boss 12 episode, Salman sported different looks. He styled his embellished floral bomber jacket from River Island with a pair of dark wash jeans and a zesty lemon T-shirt. The result? Pop-artsy perfection:

Colors TV on Saturday shared a sneak preview of host Salman Khan’s opening number, which will be set inside the house. The short video gives fans a closer look at what the new house would look like.

The theme of this year’s show will be a feature called ‘vichitra jodi’ which will see some really unusual combinations. According to Colors, you can expect to see a cop and lawyer together and a singer and his biggest fan. But first, it is time to take a look at the house itself. As is the case with the Bigg Boss house, it has a certain distinct character to it this year as well. In a new video from inside the Bigg Boss House, it is evident that the house has a beach and sea shore look and feel.



