Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan denies receiving legal notice for staying in Rashami Desai’s house

tv

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:22 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has responded to reports that Rashami Desai sent him a legal notice for staying in her house in her absence. Denying that he has not received any legal notice, Arhaan told Pinkvilla, “It is not at all true. Who is spreading such rumours?”

Rashami and Arhaan were rumoured to be a couple before entering the house but claimed they were only friends. She accepted Arhaan’s wedding proposal on the show but was later advised against it by her close friends and show’s host Salman Khan. While she initially refused to listen to anyone, Rashami recently announced that she is ending her relationship with Arhaan during a media interaction organised inside the house.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Arhaan was reprimanded by Salman for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. There have been allegations that he has been staying at Rashami’s house in her absence. Arhaan denied these allegations, but there was proof that he may not have told the truth.

In a recent episode, Rashami confessed that she didn’t know about Arhaan’s previous marriage or his child from that relationship. TV actor and former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharya was also seen telling Rashami how Arhaan was using her. To which, Rashami replied saying that she wants to close Arhaan’s chapter forever. Devoleena told Rashami that Arhaan’s mother and sister were living in her house, telling her that they were sent a legal notice by the society members.

In the media segment of the show, Rashami has clearly said that she doesn’t see her future with Arhaan. Meanwhile, Arhaan is also busy clarifying his stance by giving interviews. Arhaan had refuted Rashami’s claims of not knowing about his previous marriage and said: “Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time.”

Unhappy with Devoleena and Arti Singh talking ill about him, Arhaan said: “They don’t know me well to say such things about me, but it’s more hurtful to see Rashami take it quietly. She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny. I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up.”

