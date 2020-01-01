Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan refutes rumours of misusing Rashami Desai’s money and house, says he ‘always had an extra key’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan, the latest one to be voted out of the show, has insisted that all rumours claiming he has been misusing girlfriend Rashami Desai’s money and her house, are false. Arhaan has been evicted out of the game for the second time - he initially entered as a wild card entry and was brought back again post first eviction.

Arhaan showed a ring to Rashami when he re-entered the house.

“Rashami and I have been good friends for a while now. I always had an extra key of her house and I don’t know who is spreading these rumours and why. I was inside the house when all these rumours started doing the rounds that five-six members of my family were living in Rashami’s house in her absence. I think it was baseless and it got cleared,” Arhaan told Times of India in an interview.

He also claimed he would never think wrong for Rashami, insisting his statements on her bankruptcy was blown out of proportion. “My statement about Rashami’s bankruptcy was blown out of proportion. I can never think or say anything wrong about Rashami. There are times when you don’t mean certain things but you end up saying them. I had cleared with Rashami also that I didn’t mean to hurt her or say anything wrong about her. In fact, I always think good about her. What I meant when I talked about her bankruptcy was that she is a very independent girl and despite facing so many odds in life she has managed to reach this far. But the words got misunderstood and I even apologised to Rashami. She understood and the matter got resolved,” he said.

Talking about Rashami and his own fights with Sidharth Shukla, Arhan told the daily that quitting the show cannot be a solution to the issues they have. “We wanted to stay there and bring up the issue. Why would we leave a show which is giving us a platform to represent us and make a name. I think all of you understand what ‘Aisi ladki’ means and the way I have been brought up, I can never say or talk about any girl like this. But he tried to justify himself that he did not mean that. I think he has been raised that way and he is used to talking to girls in this manner.”

Sidharth had called Rashami “aisi ladki” during a fight and it raised quite a furore inside the house. Even show host Salman Khan slammed Sidharth for his comments.

