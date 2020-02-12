Bigg Boss 13: Before John Cena shared his pic, Asim Riaz was mocked for trying to be like WWE star, says Himanshi

tv

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:35 IST

Singer-actor Himanshi Khurana has said Bigg Boss 13 contestants often made fun of Asim Riaz, saying he was trying to be John Cena. Now that John himself has posted about Asim twice, once even advocating his victory in the reality show, Himanshi has now said she is happy and proud. The show comes to an end this weekend.

Also read: Love Aaj Kal: CBFC cuts short Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s kissing scene, blurs cleavage

Himanshi told Times of India, “I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces. Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. But see now how fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places. I am very happy for him and super proud. When I got evicted from the show, they started teasing Asim and taunting him that he was behind me and I left him. But destiny had something else planned and I went inside for him. When I went inside, I said it loudly I have come inside for Asim.”

On Monday, legendary WWE wrestler John Cena shared his favourite pick for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy – Asim. John took to his Instagram account to post a picture of Asim with the hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin.

This was not the first time John has shown his support for Asim. Last week, too, he shared a picture of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, sending fans into a tizzy. Many could not believe that he follows the show and expressed their surprise in the comments section.

Talking about Asim’s reaction to John Cena sharing his pictures, Himanshi told the daily, “He will be very excited and happy I know. He will be on cloud nine because it is a big achievement. But I know, he will soon relax.”

Asim, a model and actor hailing from Kashmir, is already a finalist of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. The fifth finalist is yet to be announced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more