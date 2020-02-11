Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi says she wanted to confess her love in front of Asim’s family, here’s why she did not wait

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:20 IST

Singer-actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has claimed she wanted to confess her love for co-contestant Asim Riaz in front of their families but had to say ‘I Love You’ because host Salman Khan kept prodding her.

In a video that has now surfaced online, Himanshi is seen saying, “Maine bola hum families ke beech me baith k baat karenge, bahut badi commitment hai. Lekin Salman sir ne bola clear hai to bolo. Maine bola ‘yes sir, I love him’ (I said we will sit with the families to talk about it, it is a very big commitment, but Salman sir said ‘If it is clear, say it’).”

During her second stint inside the house, Himanshi told Asim about her breakup in detail. In various conversations with Asim, Arti and Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi said she had to break up to maintain her self-respect. She added that Asim’s topic did crop up in the arguments but he was not the reason. She even said she was advised not to confess love to Asim when Rashami Desai told her that he clearly loved her but it is evident that she does not feel the same.

About the idea of marriage, Himanshi had said soon after her recent exit from the show, “Of course, I will not take such a big decision in an instant. Asim and I need to know each other well outside the house.” She added that she was forced to handle matters sensitively after entering the house for the second time, because she didn’t want to deflate Asim’s spirit. She said, “I was under too much pressure.”

