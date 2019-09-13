Bigg Boss 13: Contestants of Salman Khan’s show to be in 2 groups, here are likely participants

tv

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:39 IST

The makers of Bigg Boss have not revealed much about the upcoming 13th season of the popular and controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan but reports are already abuzz with what to expect. The final list of contestants is unveiled only on the day the show premieres but a fresh report has now claimed to name of all the celebrities participating in Bigg Boss 13.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “For the first time, the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week. The ghost team will have six people including Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Siddhart Shukla will be in players team.”

Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that's super tedha? @vivo_india #BB13 @BiggBoss coming soon!



Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/1v9nOehy48 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 7, 2019

Interestingly, of these names, Rashami and Rajpal have already said they will not feature on the show this year. “Like every year, this year too I have been offered the show, but due to prior film commitments I won’t be able to do the show. I love watching the show and the format is also quite entertaining. But I am not doing this season. My best wishes to the people who will be a part of it,” Rajpal had told ETimes.

The source further revealed details of the format of the show to the entertainment website: “The contestants who will be all celebrity this year will be divided into two groups, each group consisting of at least six people. The two groups will be that of ‘players’ and ‘ghosts’. They will be unaware about each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost need to stay unmasked and stop players from entering.”

A recent promo of the show had Salman announcing that he will command the participants to do as he pleases this season. The video featured TV actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. The promos for Bigg Boss 13 have been hinting that the show will reach its finale within four weeks.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit sings with Ayushmann Khurrana, recreates Tridev magic with Sunny Deol. See pics, video

As per a Filmibeat report, boxer Vijender Singh is also a “confirmed” contestant on Bigg Boss 13 and a Spotboye report claimed Krushna Abhishek’s sister and actor Aarti Singh has also signed a contract to enter the show as a participant.

Here is a list of participants rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 13 -- Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Sidharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia

and Aarti Singh.

The final list is officially announced only when the show premieres. The tentative date for the show’s premiere is September 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 16:38 IST