Madhuri Dixit sings with Ayushmann Khurrana, recreates Tridev magic with Sunny Deol. See pics, video

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:32 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently made Madhuri Dixit sing a song for him on the sets of her dance reality show Dance Deewane. Ayushmann, along with Nushrat Bharucha, visited the sets to promote their film Dream Girl.

When Madhuri requested Ayushmann to sing for her and the audience, Ayushmann could not refuse. As he headed to the stage, he was greeted with a romantic setup and Madhuri was there to accompany him as his singing partner. The duo performed a medley of songs.

The audience couldn’t stop cheering and clapping when Madhuri sang Yeh Ladka Haye Allah. The highlight of the medley was when the duo together sang Paani Da Rang.

An energetic and excited Ayushman Khurrana said, “Dance show pe gaane ka mazza hi kuch aur hai.” He even performed the song Ek Mulaqaat from Dream Girl.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is about a man who can speak in woman’s voice and uses this talent to work at an adult call centre where he impersonates a woman. The film hit theatres on Friday and has received positive reviews.

Madhuri also recreated the Tridev song Main Teri Mohabbat Mein Ghayal Ho Jaunga with Sunny Deol. Sunny, along with dad Dharmendra and son Karan Deol visited the sets of the show to promote Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film, directed by Sunny, will mark Karan’s debut in Bollywood.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:27 IST