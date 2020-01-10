Bigg Boss 13: Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is using Sidharth Shukla for votes

tv

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is set to unveil the humorous side of the contestants who will be seen trying their hand at stand-up comedy on the show. The makers have shared a new promo featuring Shehnaaz Gill who leaves the audience in splits with her comic timing and also asks for a standing ovation but in the name of Sidharth Shukla.

The video shows Shehnaaz taking a dig at Mahira Sharma, claiming that she keeps on praising herself all the time. She calls her out and says, “Dekho Mahira ye hota hai, ye nhi ki ‘Main Mahira, Main Mahira (See Mahira this is how it’s done).” She goes on to insult her further, “Main isse jalungi, ye hai kaun? (I will be jealous of her, who is she?)”

She also wraps a dupatta like a sari and says on stage, “Main chahti hu ki meri aur Sidharth ki shadi ho jaye. Chahte ho to fir standing ovation do (I want to get married to Sidharth. If you also want, give me a standing ovation).” While Sidharth was left blushing, the audience clapped for her and also gave her a standing ovation.

However, not many viewers liked her antics. A Twitter user wrote, “It’s not comedy its a torture how dare Shehnaaz insult and humiliate #MahiraSharma in front of live Audience She is cashing sidnaaz and torturing audience Plz stop this bigboss Cannot tolerate her. you must take action.” Another said, “Isne Mahira ko sabke samne rula diya....yar itna bhi kya jealousy .....jabardasti Sid k name standing ovation krwaya audience se....I don’t know..kon log h jo is fake ladki ko support kr rhe hai #Sidnaaz k name pr. Sid fans is fake ladki se dur rhe .she is using sid.” One more viewer slammed her, “Sid ka name leke standing ovation liya.comedy kam bhadas nikal rahi thi n using Sid’s name jitna chahti hai..i really wish she don’t get points More than my baby #SidharthShukla.”

The makers released another video of how comedian Pparitosh Tripathi makes fun of all -- from Shehnaaz’s English speaking skills, Paras Chhabra’s kisses to Vishal Aditya Singh’s quirky cuss words.

