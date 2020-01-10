Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga lends support to Shehnaaz Gill who fought with Mahira, Paras for not doing chores

tv

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:17 IST

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga has come out in support of Shehnaaz Gill, who was seen yelling in the latest episode that no one was working ever since Bigg Boss announced that Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma were to complete all household chores, as punishment. Shehnaaz also had an ugly fight with Paras and Mahira over the issue.

Shefali took to Twitter to react to the situation and called Paras a ‘loser’. She tweeted, “#loserparas can only talk about profession , state , background etc. Kaam karne wale kaam kar lete hai , kisi ko bolne ka mauka nahi dete. (Hard-working people do their work, they don’t give anyone an opportunity to point them out) Doing their duty is their responsibility . #ShehnaazGilll is right #BiggBoss13 #BB13.”

#loserparas can only talk about profession , state , background etc Kaam karne wale kaam kar lete hai , kisi ko bolne ka mauka nahi dete . Doing their duty is their responsibility . #ShehnaazGilll is right #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 9, 2020

Ismein naukar naukar karne ki kya bat hai ? Koi kaam chota bada nahi hota.... Kaam karne mein inhe aag lagti hai .. Shows their personality. Shame. Cleanliness and personal hygiene is everyone ‘s responsibility and should be a routine .#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SwachhBharat — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 9, 2020

A fan agreed with her and added, “Bcoz only shehnaaz understand how last week salman sir came and did all work of bbhouse...they should care the bbhouse like own...only care about bbhouse..love u sana. Very right @BeingSalmanKhan.”

But not many viewers agreed with Shefali. A fan wrote, “It’s not about duty. She was ordering them. She came out of the bedroom because she was t getting attention. That is why everyone supported Mahira,Asim and Paras.” Another wrote, “#ShehnaazGill is wrong bcoz she is only saying these things them bcoz she is jealous of them. Why don’t she ask Shukla to work???? @shefali_bagga plz tell me why can’t #ShehnazGill say anything against Shukla.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 102 written update episode 102 January 9: Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma fight over household chores, Paras intervenes

Many trolled Shefali Bagga and slammed her for not being the right person to comment on it. A viewer tweeted, “Look who’s talking now.. The one who had been kicked out of the show just a few days ago by 9-1 majority.” Another wrote, “Bagga Ji tum to rhne Hi Do Andar bhi koi Dhang ki Bat nhi ki Or Aab Bahar Bhi nhi kr pa rhi ho.... ...Paras ki bat shi he ... Unki marji se krenge teen logo ko krna heto Kr denge..Yebhi to dekho ki pure Ghar ka Kam Krna he (You leave it Bagga. You neither said anything worthy inside the house nor you are saying anything important now. Paras is right. They have to manage so they will do it themselves. Also see that three people have to do the entire house’s work).” One more viewer criticised her saying, “Tum bhi agar kuch nahi kiya BB mri dubara bhi jaakar. Bas woman card aur victim khela tumne (you also did nothing after going in the Bigg Boss house for the second time. You only played the woman card and victim card) .”

Follow @htshowbiz for more