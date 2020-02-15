Bigg Boss 13 finale fact check: Sidharth Shukla’s pic with trophy goes viral, this is the truth
As fans geared up for the finale of Bigg Boss 13, a picture of Sidharth Shukla with the trophy has gone viral. Is this genuine?tv Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:19 IST
TV actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the top contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and as fans geared up for the finale, a picture of the actor allegedly posing with the trophy went viral. However, we have discovered that it is actually an old picture with Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy.
Check out the edited picture that went viral on Saturday.
Here is the old, original picture from the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016.
On the finale episode, Sidharth performed with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. With Asim, he had an act that showcased their rivalry, performing to Ghamand Kar from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. With Rashami, he traced the love-hate relationship where they danced to the sensuous song Ang Laga Le and had their infamous chai fight in between. Shehnaaz and Sidharth performed in traditional Punjabi attire.
