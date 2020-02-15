e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13 finale fact check: Sidharth Shukla’s pic with trophy goes viral, this is the truth

Bigg Boss 13 finale fact check: Sidharth Shukla’s pic with trophy goes viral, this is the truth

As fans geared up for the finale of Bigg Boss 13, a picture of Sidharth Shukla with the trophy has gone viral. Is this genuine?

tv Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An old picture of Sidharth Shukla with Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy has been edited and is being shared as his picture with the trophy.
An old picture of Sidharth Shukla with Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy has been edited and is being shared as his picture with the trophy.
         

TV actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the top contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and as fans geared up for the finale, a picture of the actor allegedly posing with the trophy went viral. However, we have discovered that it is actually an old picture with Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy.

Check out the edited picture that went viral on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

110% confirm . . Exclusive only on 👉@Mrkhabri_official & @Mrkhbri👈 & Never miss un update 👉Exclusive News @khabri_tv & leakages only Here 👉Like 👉Comment 👉Share ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ @artisingh5 @shehnaazgill @shefalibaggaofficial @officialmahirasharma @parasvchhabrra @asimriaz77.official @musicmanmalik @realsidharthshukla @devoleena @kaurdalljiet @koenaofficial @imrashamidesai @beingsalmankhan @manupunjabim3 @lostboyjourney @Khesari_yadav @Hindustanibhau @Tehseenpoonawalla @Shefalijariwala @iamhimanshikhurana @Arhaankhaan #biggboss13 #bb13 #biggboss #artisingh #shehnaazgill #ShefaliBagga #asimRiaz #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra #AbuMalik #SidharthShukla #Devoleena #Devoleenabhattacharjee #DaljeetKaur #RashamiDesai #beingsalmankhan #weekendkavaar #hinakhan #dipikakakar #khatrakhatrakhatra #mrkhabri_official #Vishaladityasingh #colorstv #voot #Khesarilalyadav #Hindustanibhau, Tehseenpoonawalla #Shefalijariwala #HimanshiKhurana #Arhaankhan #biggboss_tak

A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri 🔵 (@mrkhabri_official) on

Here is the old, original picture from the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016.

Hindustantimes

On the finale episode, Sidharth performed with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. With Asim, he had an act that showcased their rivalry, performing to Ghamand Kar from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. With Rashami, he traced the love-hate relationship where they danced to the sensuous song Ang Laga Le and had their infamous chai fight in between. Shehnaaz and Sidharth performed in traditional Punjabi attire.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News