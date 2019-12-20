Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat to make a Weekend Ka Vaar appearance, shares video for fans

tv

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 19:59 IST

Actor Mallika Sherawat is all set to make an appearance on popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. She took to Instagram to share a video of her leaving for the shoot.

“On my way to shoot for Big Boss, any ideas :)? @colorstv @voot #bigboss #bigboss13,” the actor captioned a clip of her getting into a car and driving off. She will not enter the show as a contestant, but will be seen as a special guest on the Weekend Ka Vaar special episode hosted by Salman Khan.

With Bigg Boss 13, the show has gone back to its original format and features only celebrity contestants and no commoners. Salman, who came on board from Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, has returned as host for the 10th consecutive season.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma warns Shehnaaz Gill to stay away from Paras Chhabra, kisses him and declares ‘I like him’

The popularity of Bigg Boss 13 has prompted the makers to extend the show for another five weeks, and the finale will now take place in February. Speculation was rife that Salman was unhappy with the behaviour of the contestants of the show and did not wish to continue hosting the extended episodes. It was being said that Farah Khan will step into his shoes for the extra episodes.

However, Salman reassured fans in one of the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes that he will continue as host. Reportedly, he said on the show, “BB has extended the show for more 5 weeks and decreased my price.”

Meanwhile, Mallika made her digital debut earlier this year with ALT-Balaji’s Booo Sabki Phategi. She played a ghost named Haseena in the web-series, which also featured Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. Her last major Hindi release was Dirty Politics in 2015.

Follow @htshowbiz for more