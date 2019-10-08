e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi Desai, Koena Mitra, Shenaaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur nominated for eviction

Four women -- Rashmi, Koena, Shenaaz and Dilljiet -- have been nominated for evictions in the second week of Bigg Boss 13. Who will survive in Salman Khan’s show?

tv Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai have been nominated for evictions this week.
Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai have been nominated for evictions this week.
         

Actors Rashami Desai and Koena Mitra are among the four women nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 13 in the second week. Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur have also been nominated.

The nominations happened on Monday’s episode after Bigg Boss announced the task. As per the task, the housemates were divided into groups of three – two girls and one boy. Both girls of a team had to stand at two separate windows and convince the boy ‘why they should not be nominated’. This task brought out the pent-up frustrations of the contestants.

The first trio to go for it were Mahira, Shehnaz and Paras. While Mahira said Paras can consider her as his loyal friend and someone he can count on throughout the season, Shehnaz said that she doesn’t appreciate Paras’s friendship with other girls. Next, Rashami, Sidharth and Aarti went in and Rashami tried to convince Sidharth to keep her from getting nominated, insisting that they have a strong connect.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 8 preview: Shefali Bagga-Sidharth Dey are new lovers in the house, Mahira Sharma announces she likes Paras Chhabra

In her bid to be safe from nominations, Shefali Bagga gave Siddharth Dey a white flower from the window during the nomination task. “Jo bhi humara connection bana hai, mujhe lagta hai ki wo behad strong hai,” she told him.

During the task, Koena stood at the window with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and both tried to convince Abu Malik and Asim Riaz. Koena ended up being nominated after the task.

Earlier in the day, Paras and Aarti got into a major argument on cleaning of mugs. Things further aggravated when Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into a fight over their responsibilities and kitchen chores.Rashami prepared the food while Siddharth chopped the vegetables. However, Rashami asked him to chop the vegetables into finer pieces and Siddharth got furious and told her that he will not do all the work again.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 15:19 IST

tags
top news
Jobs lost, businesses shutting down... accept it: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
Jobs lost, businesses shutting down... accept it: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
Oct 08, 2019 15:19 IST
James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz win Nobel Prize in Physics
James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz win Nobel Prize in Physics
Oct 08, 2019 15:30 IST
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
Oct 08, 2019 14:52 IST
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 14:24 IST
‘Not doing captaincy when with bowlers’ - Shoaib Akhtar on skipper Virat Kohli
‘Not doing captaincy when with bowlers’ - Shoaib Akhtar on skipper Virat Kohli
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’: Bhagwat’s rich praise for PM on J&K move
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’: Bhagwat’s rich praise for PM on J&K move
Oct 08, 2019 15:23 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News