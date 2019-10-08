Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi Desai, Koena Mitra, Shenaaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur nominated for eviction

tv

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:20 IST

Actors Rashami Desai and Koena Mitra are among the four women nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 13 in the second week. Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur have also been nominated.

The nominations happened on Monday’s episode after Bigg Boss announced the task. As per the task, the housemates were divided into groups of three – two girls and one boy. Both girls of a team had to stand at two separate windows and convince the boy ‘why they should not be nominated’. This task brought out the pent-up frustrations of the contestants.

The first trio to go for it were Mahira, Shehnaz and Paras. While Mahira said Paras can consider her as his loyal friend and someone he can count on throughout the season, Shehnaz said that she doesn’t appreciate Paras’s friendship with other girls. Next, Rashami, Sidharth and Aarti went in and Rashami tried to convince Sidharth to keep her from getting nominated, insisting that they have a strong connect.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 8 preview: Shefali Bagga-Sidharth Dey are new lovers in the house, Mahira Sharma announces she likes Paras Chhabra

In her bid to be safe from nominations, Shefali Bagga gave Siddharth Dey a white flower from the window during the nomination task. “Jo bhi humara connection bana hai, mujhe lagta hai ki wo behad strong hai,” she told him.

During the task, Koena stood at the window with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and both tried to convince Abu Malik and Asim Riaz. Koena ended up being nominated after the task.

Earlier in the day, Paras and Aarti got into a major argument on cleaning of mugs. Things further aggravated when Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into a fight over their responsibilities and kitchen chores.Rashami prepared the food while Siddharth chopped the vegetables. However, Rashami asked him to chop the vegetables into finer pieces and Siddharth got furious and told her that he will not do all the work again.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 15:19 IST