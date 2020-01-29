Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta claims Asim Riaz is cheating Himanshi Khurana; viewers says its ‘cheap tactic to defame him’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz made headlines when he proposed to Himanshi Khurana on the show. However, ex-contestant Vikas Gupta’s revelation about Asim already having a girlfriend seems to be a new development in Asim and Himanshi’s relationship.

The makers have released a new promo which shows Vikas Gupta entering the house. He is seen telling Shehnaaz Gill while pointing towards Asim and Himanshi who are spending some quality time together, “pyaar mohabbat yahan chal ri hai, bahar bhi koi pagal ho rakha hai. Sabke apne apne tante hain bhaiya yaha pe. Relationship todo pahle, uske baad karo (Love and romance is going on here, someone else is going crazy over him outside. Everyone has different games here. First break a relationship, then do something).”

However, the viewers had their own story to tell. Many accused Vikas of defaming Asim as the model had once said that he is not in a relationship. A fan said, “Asim has also cleared it that he isn’t in relationship. Stop defaming asim by such lies !!” Another wrote on Twitter, “@lostboy54 is LYING THROUGH HIS TEETH! #AsimRiaz is SINGLE, there’s no gf outside! This is nothing but a cheap tactic to defame Asim before the finale! Asim’s bro, sis & bff have cleared this already! VG wants to be insulted outside I guess!” Asim’s fan page also tweeted, “Please get it clear from his friends and family before let @lostboy54 defame #AsimRiaz Asim’s friend Shruti and his brother Umar has already made it that he is not dating anyone...!! Who is Vikas to make such basless judgemental statement about Asim..”

A fan pointed out if Asim had a girlfriend, she would have reacted to his relationship with Himanshi. The user wrote, “Ha ha ha ...Asim ki koi agar hoti to ab tak chup baithi hoti kyaaa ? Ab dekhna ye @lostboy54 ke ye ghatiya statement ke baad koi aa hi jayegi phootage lene. Agar aisa kuch hota ki asim ki gf bahar hoti to ab tak vo samne aa hi gayi hoti (If Asim had a girlfriend, would she keep quiet? Now some girl will come up to take footage after Vikas Gupta’s statement).”

