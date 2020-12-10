e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta are at each other’s throats, she refuses to continue unless allowed to speak to Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta are at each other’s throats, she refuses to continue unless allowed to speak to Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta could be seen having an intense fight. In the end, she took off her microphone and demanded to speak with Bigg Boss.

tv Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan demanded to speak with Bigg Boss after her fight with Vikas Gupta.
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan demanded to speak with Bigg Boss after her fight with Vikas Gupta.
         

Friends-turned-foes Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta have been crossing swords ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. In a new promo, they could be seen getting into a nasty argument, which ended with her taking off her microphone and saying that she will not play the game unless Bigg Boss grants her an audience.

The clip began with Vikas saying, “Unfortunately, Arshi ke zyada chances hai jaane ke, jo bewakoof ko samajh mein bhi nahi aa raha (Arshi is the most likely to be evicted, which the fool does not understand).” He then warned her to not blindly trust everyone.

An angry Arshi shot back, asking, “Mujhe yeh batao ki tum Bigg Boss ki voting ka kaise pata karte ho? Yeh reality show hai ya aapka show hai? Aap decide karoge ki kaun jayega? Aap kaun hai (Tell me, how do you know about the Bigg Boss voting? Is this a reality show or your show? Will you decide who stays and who goes? Who are you to do that)?”

Arshi asked Vikas if he enjoyed more popularity than her, to which he said no. She then lashed out, “Aap kaise keh sakte hai phir (Then how can you say that I will be evicted)? This is not your show! Yeh apna mastermind apne paas rakhna (Keep your scheming mind to yourself) and just shut up.” He hit back by calling her ‘wahiyat (disgusting)’ and ‘badtameez (ill-mannered)’.

 

Also read: Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to ‘introduce himself to everyone’, says she got married ‘under difficult circumstances’

The video then showed Rubina Dilaik asking why the original contestants, whom she termed ‘nanhe munne pyaare se bachche (innocent and childlike)’, were put in the same house as these challengers: “Hum zyada se zyada game khelte hai, yeh idhar se bouncer, udhar se bouncer (At the most, we play a game, but these people keep hitting one bouncer after the other)...”

Arshi and Vikas’ fight continued, with her finally taking off her microphone and saying that she will not play the game unless she is allowed to speak with Bigg Boss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM says other countries will soon call India ‘mother of democracy’
PM says other countries will soon call India ‘mother of democracy’
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In