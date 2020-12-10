Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta are at each other’s throats, she refuses to continue unless allowed to speak to Bigg Boss

Friends-turned-foes Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta have been crossing swords ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. In a new promo, they could be seen getting into a nasty argument, which ended with her taking off her microphone and saying that she will not play the game unless Bigg Boss grants her an audience.

The clip began with Vikas saying, “Unfortunately, Arshi ke zyada chances hai jaane ke, jo bewakoof ko samajh mein bhi nahi aa raha (Arshi is the most likely to be evicted, which the fool does not understand).” He then warned her to not blindly trust everyone.

An angry Arshi shot back, asking, “Mujhe yeh batao ki tum Bigg Boss ki voting ka kaise pata karte ho? Yeh reality show hai ya aapka show hai? Aap decide karoge ki kaun jayega? Aap kaun hai (Tell me, how do you know about the Bigg Boss voting? Is this a reality show or your show? Will you decide who stays and who goes? Who are you to do that)?”

Arshi asked Vikas if he enjoyed more popularity than her, to which he said no. She then lashed out, “Aap kaise keh sakte hai phir (Then how can you say that I will be evicted)? This is not your show! Yeh apna mastermind apne paas rakhna (Keep your scheming mind to yourself) and just shut up.” He hit back by calling her ‘wahiyat (disgusting)’ and ‘badtameez (ill-mannered)’.

The video then showed Rubina Dilaik asking why the original contestants, whom she termed ‘nanhe munne pyaare se bachche (innocent and childlike)’, were put in the same house as these challengers: “Hum zyada se zyada game khelte hai, yeh idhar se bouncer, udhar se bouncer (At the most, we play a game, but these people keep hitting one bouncer after the other)...”

Arshi and Vikas’ fight continued, with her finally taking off her microphone and saying that she will not play the game unless she is allowed to speak with Bigg Boss.

