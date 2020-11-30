Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan says he was molested as a child, Nikki Tamboli says she was kidnapped as a teenager

tv

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:45 IST

Along with Rubina Dilaik’s admission about having had marital problems with husband Abhinav Shukla, other Bigg Boss contestants also made some shocking revelations on the show. The declarations were made as a part of a task, in which the contestants could win an ‘immunity stone’ by revealing their most personal secrets.

In a new promo video shared by Colors on Monday, Jasmin Bhasin asked her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni if he’d still love her ‘no matter what’ her secret is. She went on to talk about facing rejections in her career. “Main jin bhi auditions pe gayi, baar baar reject hoti thi hamesha (I would always be rejected in auditions),” she said, through tears. “Main haar maan gayi thi, ke shayad main kuch kar hi nahi sakti, main iss layak hi nahi hoon (I had given up, thinking that I am worthless).”

The video also featured Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli, both making revelations about themselves, and crying openly. Although the promo has been edited in a manner that doesn’t reveal their revelations entirely, Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri claims to have more information.

While the video shows Eijaz wiping away tears and talking about a traumatic incident from his childhood, about which only his therapist is aware, The Khabri’s tweet suggests that Eijaz spoke about having been molested as a child. “Mujhe touch se problem hai (I am afraid of physical touch),” he said in the video, and added, “Main sharminda nahi hoon kyuki woh meri galti nahi thi (I am not ashamed because it wasn’t my fault).” He apologised to his father, who was not aware of the incident.

The video showed Kavita Kaushik, who has been at loggerheads with Eijaz, embrace him. A separate insider account called FilmWindow claimed that Kavita’s secret was that she was molested by a teacher when she was student.

#EXCLUSIVE SecretsRevealed#NikkiTamboli said she was kidnapped at the age of the 19 during international Modelling assignmemt#EijazKhan said he was molested by sm1 when he was child so he is scared when sm1 touches him — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 30, 2020

Similarly, while the video only showed Nikki tearfully talking about her past trauma, The Khabri claimed that she opened up about having been kidnapped at the age of 19 during an international modelling assignment.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik says she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of divorce before entering Salman Khan’s show

Previously, Rubina had said that she and Abhinav had given themselves till November to sort out their differences, and were on the verge of divorcing prior to entering the show. According to The Khabri, Eijaz ended up winning immunity.

Follow @htshowbiz for more