e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Sara Gurpal takes a dig at show: ‘No one listens to the audience’

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Sara Gurpal takes a dig at show: ‘No one listens to the audience’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal, who was evicted in just a week, took a dig at the reality show saying that audience votes are immaterial.

tv Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Gurpal took a dig at Bigg Boss 14.
Sara Gurpal took a dig at Bigg Boss 14.
         

Punjabi actor-singer Sara Gurpal, who was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14, has taken a jibe at the popular reality show. She said that voting for one’s favourite contestant is meaningless as the audience votes are not going to make a difference anyway.

Sara wrote on Twitter, “#bigboss Mei vote Kia ya na Kia ho ! Fark thodi pdta hai ! Konsa audience ki koi sunta hai lol (Whether you vote for someone or not in Bigg Boss, it does not matter. It is not like anyone listens to the audience).”

 

The first three evictions on the show - Sara, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani - were not on the basis of audience votes. While Sara was voted out by ‘seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, Shehzad and Nishant were evicted on the basis of other contestants’ votes.

In the past, Sara had called her eviction ‘unfair’ and blamed Sidharth for her exit from Bigg Boss 14. She was eliminated from the race after just one week in the Bigg Boss house.

Also read | Masaba Gupta on facing racism: ‘Boys made fun of my shorts size, said they must be black from my skin’

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sara had said, “As soon as I came out of the Bigg Boss house, the kind of response I got from people, they knew that I was quite deserving to be in the house. Everybody saw what happened when they were discussing who should stay and who should not. I just got one nomination, others got two or three, so I did not deserve to leave. It was seen by everyone. I have no idea why it happened.”

Sara has been regularly tweeting about Bigg Boss 14 and often shows support for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. When asked about her possible re-entry on the show, she had said, “Time will tell. If I go, I will go with full courage and show Sidharth I don’t deserve to be outside Bigg Boss 14 but inside.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In