Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Sara Gurpal takes a dig at show: ‘No one listens to the audience’

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:15 IST

Punjabi actor-singer Sara Gurpal, who was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14, has taken a jibe at the popular reality show. She said that voting for one’s favourite contestant is meaningless as the audience votes are not going to make a difference anyway.

Sara wrote on Twitter, “#bigboss Mei vote Kia ya na Kia ho ! Fark thodi pdta hai ! Konsa audience ki koi sunta hai lol (Whether you vote for someone or not in Bigg Boss, it does not matter. It is not like anyone listens to the audience).”

#bigboss Mei vote Kia ya na Kia ho ! Fark thodi pdta hai ! Konsa audience ki koi sunta hai lol — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) November 24, 2020

The first three evictions on the show - Sara, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani - were not on the basis of audience votes. While Sara was voted out by ‘seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, Shehzad and Nishant were evicted on the basis of other contestants’ votes.

In the past, Sara had called her eviction ‘unfair’ and blamed Sidharth for her exit from Bigg Boss 14. She was eliminated from the race after just one week in the Bigg Boss house.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sara had said, “As soon as I came out of the Bigg Boss house, the kind of response I got from people, they knew that I was quite deserving to be in the house. Everybody saw what happened when they were discussing who should stay and who should not. I just got one nomination, others got two or three, so I did not deserve to leave. It was seen by everyone. I have no idea why it happened.”

Sara has been regularly tweeting about Bigg Boss 14 and often shows support for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. When asked about her possible re-entry on the show, she had said, “Time will tell. If I go, I will go with full courage and show Sidharth I don’t deserve to be outside Bigg Boss 14 but inside.”

