Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal reacts to Tushar Kumar denying claims of an abusive marriage, says ‘he won’t admit what he has done’

Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal was the first one to get evicted from popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, after just a week. She was at the centre of a controversy, after her estranged husband, Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar, accused her of lying about being single. He claimed that she married him for a green card and then chose fame over their relationship. She, meanwhile, alleged that it was an ‘abusive’ marriage.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sara talked about her eviction from Bigg Boss 14, allegations of Sidharth Shukla being biased towards Nikki Tamboli, her possible re-entry in the show as a wild card contestant and Tushar’s claims that she chose fame over marriage. Excerpts:

Q. You have blamed Sidharth Shukla for your eviction and said that he seems to have something against you. What makes you feel so?

A. Honestly, it is not just me who thinks that I got evicted because of him. As soon as I came out of the Bigg Boss house, the kind of response I got from people, they knew that I was quite deserving to be in the house. Everybody saw what happened when they were discussing who should stay and who should not. I just got one nomination, others got two or three, so I did not deserve to leave. It was seen by everyone. I have no idea why it happened.

Q. Do you think you were judged only on the basis of your unwillingness to participate in the Sid Island task?

A. Yeah, we overheard it when they were discussing it. There was just one task which was not my thing. It’s a personality show, so I was just showing my personality, how I am. Sidharth said, “She didn’t do it.” At that time, there was a discussion and even Bigg Boss said, “Judge someone on the basis of their personality, not just one task.” Sidharth did not listen, he was adamant that I should be the one to leave. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were saying something else. I am surprised by how such pretty and strong women got convinced by him. He has a very good convincing power, undoubtedly, but I guess he did not need to take it out on me. Eventually, it is a game. Ho gaya toh ho gaya (If it happened, it happened).

Q. Fans allege that Sidharth is biased towards Nikki Tamboli. Do you think that is true?

A. People see everything, they know everything. I won’t say it is a bias. Sometimes, people like people similar to them. For instance, I like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan a lot, because they are good at heart. But I can never like Nikki because she doesn’t even have a heart. She is not human. Everyone has different choices. Maybe Sidharth likes Nikki because he feels that she takes a stand, even if it is for nonsensical things. If that is what he likes, that is his problem. What can I comment on this?

Q. Which of the contestants, according to you, have got what it takes to win Bigg Boss 14?

A. I think Rubina is very nice and smart. I think she and Pavitra Punia. Pavitra does not care about anything else, she only cares about the game and I think this is what Bigg Boss requires. I think the two of them have a long way to go.

Q. Who, according to you, is the most fake contestant of Bigg Boss 14?

A. Honestly, I was in the show for a very short period of time, so it is difficult to judge who is fake. But I don’t know what Nishant Singh Malkhani is doing. He says something and does something else. I don’t understand what Jaan Kumar Sanu is even doing on the show. He has no stand of his own. If you ask me, I don’t understand these two contestants at all.

Q. There are rumours that you are likely to return as a wild card contestant. Is there any truth to this?

A. Time will tell. If I go, I will go with full courage and show Sidharth I don’t deserve to be outside Bigg Boss 14 but inside. If I get a chance, I will definitely go. But jab tak inka khud ka sort nahi hota ki inka kya chal raha hai (until they sort out what is happening), I have no idea about the wild card entry.

Q. Reports of your marriage with Tushar Kumar surfaced shortly after your entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What is your present equation with him?

A. I don’t share any equation with him. As he said, we have been separated for five years. He just wanted to get publicity. Yaar, paanch saal se banda kahaan tha? Uski baaton ka toh koi tuk nahi hai (Where was this man for the last five years? His comments are all nonsense). I don’t think he is capable enough of getting my attention. He does not even exist for me. If he can suddenly start giving interviews...his statements are completely baseless. There is no consistency in his statements. He is just saying something and then denying it, then again saying something and denying it. I don’t want to highlight him because there is no point. Jis bande ko khud hi nahi pata uski zindagi mein ho kya raha hai, woh kya hi karega (If a person does not know what is happening in his own life, what will he even do?)

Q. Tushar said that he spoke up in 2017 as well but it did not make national news back then. How do you respond to him denying that he came out with these allegations only after you entered Bigg Boss 14?

A. Firstly, mujhe yeh samajh mein nahi aata hai, Bigg Boss mein gaye hue mujhe time hi kitna hua tha (I don’t understand, I was barely on the show for a week, and he started giving interviews). Secondly, when did I say that I was ready for marriage or anything like that? I never said anything like that, he is just reacting for no reason. His statements are baseless. He just wanted to come up with something like this because he wanted fame. He tried to humiliate me in the past as well, doing the same thing. He came out with songs about me. I am least bothered about him. He just doesn’t exist for me. He is a closed chapter for me.

Q. Tushar has denied allegations of abuse and said that he was the one who sent you to India from the US but you chose fame over the marriage. How do you respond to that?

A. (laughs) Koi bhi insaan crime karke maan nahi leta hai ki maine yeh kiya hai (No one admits after committing a crime). He won’t admit what he has done. If he says I chose fame over him, why is he going on television channels and saying we jointly took a decision to separate? He has changed his statements several times. Now, he is scared and he doesn’t even want to talk about it because he knows that I am out. Earlier, I was in the Bigg Boss house and could not speak up for myself. He thought he would do this and get fame. But now that I am out, sabse bada nuksaan toh I guess uska hua hai (I think he is the one hardest hit), because he is not getting the fame that he was expecting. Uske kehne ya na kehne se meri life change nahi hogi (Him saying or not saying something will not change my life). He doesn’t exist for me. Now that he has done this, whatever respect I had for him is all gone. Ek ladki ko tum kitna torture maaroge, woh tumhe kuch keh nahi rahi hai. Kuch bhi nahi bol rahi hai, phir bhi tum hatt nahi rahe ho (How much will you torture a girl, even when she is not saying anything to you. She is silent but you still refuse to go away)! Shame on you!

Q. Would you like to talk about what went wrong, since you do not agree with his version of events?

A. I don’t give a damn what version he has! I am from an industry where people think that if you are a model, you are not a respectable person. I face this every day. Whether it is Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, every day, I get 1,000 nasty comments but 2,000 good comments. I am the kind of person who will look at the 2,000 good comments. I don’t stop just because someone has said something bad about me. I just do my work. The people who are saying such things, including this guy, let them talk. I don’t want to talk about my personal life. I don’t want to wash my dirty linen in public. I am from a respectful family. If I had to do it, I would have done it long ago. These people are doing it for fame. Logon ke bolne se kuch nahi hota hai. Kaun hai woh? Kya farak padta hai? Bolne do! Sachchai kisi se nahi chhupti (People talking does not change anything. Who is he? How does it matter? Let him talk! The truth cannot stay hidden for long). The day I entered the industry as an actor and singer, I decided that I am not going to bother about anything.

Q. What is next for you on the professional front?

A. I am working on some projects with Netflix and Amazon, in the web series space. But first, I am going to release two or three of my songs which were shot before.

