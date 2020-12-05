Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya delete their ugliest memories with Jasmin Bhasin

tv

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, contestants were tasked with letting go of their worst memories with each other . The channel has released a new promo, which showed an emotional task in progress that allows contestants to ‘delete’ their worst memories in the house.

The promo began with Eijaz Khan talking about the day Nikki Tamboli misbehaved with him by saying “chal nikal (just leave).” He said people have always misunderstood him on the show but he never expected it from Nikki. He said that he forgave her, as she had apologised to him for it.

Jasmin Bhasin recalled a fight she had with Abhinav Shukla over his wife Rubina Dilaik. She shredded a picture of that fight and said that she only wants to remember the good times in the house. Abhinav and Rubina also recalled their various fights with Jasmin, and shredded pictures of those moments. “Jasmin is very close to my heart and I want to destroy that memory before leaving the house,” says Rubina.

Upon her turn, Nikki recalled her heavily-criticised act during the oxygen mask task and said that she is very disappointed with herself for what she did with Rahul Vaidya. She destroyed the picture of that moment.

Rahul revisited the fight with Jasmin, which led to her massive breakdown on the show. He said, “I think Jasmin was genuinely hurt with my action. I want to forget that memory forever and just chase happiness in life.”

Since three out of six people wanted to delete their ugly memories with Jasmin, fans of the actor cheered for her on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Nobody have a memory without Jasmin. It shows completely that without Jasmin the show could have nothing. It could have been so boring without Jasmin. She is the real entertainer in the house.” Another said, “It’s the fact that Jasmin’s friendships and Jasmin’s fights are the only turning point of this Bb14. Without Jasmin this house is incomplete.”

