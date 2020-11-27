Bigg Boss 14 promos: Jasmin Bhasin threatens to reveal personal details about Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya fights Nikki Tamboli

tv

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:55 IST

Reality TV show Bigg Boss 14’s latest promo is all about fight for captaincy. As many as three contestants have staked claim for the job. Names include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia.

As the promo opens, we see Rahul declare: “Captain mujhe banna chahiye (I should be made the captain).” Seconds later Pavitra is heard declaring, “Tum bann chuke ho, main banungi (you have already become a captain in the past, now I will be one).” As we are shown stills of many contestants for the job, Nikki appears onscreen declaring: “Mujhe captain ban na chahiya (I deserve to be the captain).”

Next we hear Kavita Kaushik, forcefully second Nikki’s candidature. She says: “She is a strong girl.” Rahul is then heard pushing his case: “Mauka ussi ko kyun, mauka mujhe kyun nahin (why should she get a chance, why not me)?” To which Jasmin Bhasin reacts: “Joh ghar me fasaad create karta hai usko kaise captain banna den (how can we make a person who creates ruckus in the house the captain)?” Then Nikki gets ballistic: “Agar aap log mujhe nahin samajh paate (if you guys don’t understand me) then I don’t give a damn.”

Another promo shows matters getting ugly between one-time best buddies, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin. Another promo, shared by Colors, shows Rubina declaring: “Hum dono ne bathroom ragad ke saaf kiya hai (both of us that really scrubbed the bathroom clean).” Seconds later, Jasmin says: “If I get down to personal matters, a lot of things will emerge which won’t look good on national TV.” An angry Rubina then shouts back: “Tum ko competition jeetna hai, toh jao personal space mein (get personal if you are so keen to win).”

Also read: Anushka Sharma shows the custom made jewellery gifted to her by Sabyasachi and it has a Virat Kohli connect. See pics

As a parting shot, Jasmin says, “Aapne shuru kari thi, toh aap pe backfire kari (you were the one who started it, now it has backfired on you).”

In the recent past, we have seen a lot developments in the Bigg Boss 14 house - Rubina and Abhinav Shukla, once the most romantic couple on the show, having serious altercations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more