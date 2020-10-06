Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal is lying, she married me for US citizenship, claims Tushar Kumar

tv

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:55 IST

Days after sharing a marriage certificate and throwback pictures to claim Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal married him in 2014, Punjabi Singer Tushar Kumar has now said that both of them were too young to understand the consequences when they decided that she’d stay in India for her career after their marriage.

In an earlier press statement, Tushar had claimed, “I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India. I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara.”

Sharing details of how they drifted apart, Tushar told Times of India, “I have never lived in India for long so we arrived at a common conclusion. I sent her to India and we decided that she will work there and in between when she doesn’t have projects lined up, we can be together here. Another issue was we were very young and we did not think about the consequences. Even she was in just the early stage of her career. Till then she hadn’t made it big in the industry. When we were together and she started getting work, for us it was like she will try in the industry if she gets success it would be awesome and if she doesn’t it’s ok we will be together. We were really young and we did not think about the future.”

Tushar also claimed that Sara was open about the relationship initially but stopped sharing their pictures together on social media when she “felt that married women do not have that much fan following. She was very clear about it that she does not want to miss out on her fan following. She started keeping her personal and professional life separate and I never had any issues with it.”

The Punjabi singer also shared that they later separated. “After Bigg Boss started, I was getting harassed because she claimed everywhere that she is single and people thought I was trying to take mileage by spreading lies. That’s when I decided to come out and speak. Since she never spoke about our marriage people thought I was a liar. I just want to get over this. I want to be known for work not for the mistake I made in my past,” he added.

Also read: Milind Soman responds to Twitter user calling him a ‘mixed blood’, wife Ankita Konwar finds the exchange hilarious

In his earlier statements, Tushar had said Sara was lying about her status and that she had married him for fame. He continued: “I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single. I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side.”

Currently seen on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14, Sara was compared to last year’s contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill upon her entry. However, Sara’s co-contestant and Punjabi model Shehzad Deol has claimed she is not being her real self on the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more