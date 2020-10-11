Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 8: Salman Khan asks everyone to pack their bags, and it is not because of voting

tv

Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought new tension and stress for the contestants as host Salman Khan not only chided them for them behaviour and, in some instances, non-involvement, but also scolded them for underestimating themselves.

The episode began with Salman welcoming cricketers Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians team. After playing a fun game with Salman, the players interacted with the contestants and seniors over a video call. Hardik asked Eijaz to name the person hitting fours and sixes in the house and the actor said, “Me.” Ishan asked Sidharth Shukla for the person with maximum hit-wicket and the Bigg Boss 13 winner named Shehzad Deol. Hardik also asked who would cause the exit of the other, among Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla . Interestingly, both Rubina and Abhinav claimed they’d get the other person out because of their foolishness. Ishan asked Hina Khan who would get out first and she named Sara Gurpal.

Salman then joked that Sidharth was getting married and the dates have been finalised. Hina eagerly asked about the would-be bride and Salman teased her. Soon, the Bollywood star explained it would be on a rerun of Sidharth’s popular show Balika Vadhu that he would be seen getting married. Hina then said she was disappointed as she hoped for some festivities around the said wedding.

Salman then introduced a weekend task for the seniors (Sidharth, Gauahar Khan and Hina) - to name the contestants as per the given descriptions. Hina and Sidharth named Eijaz as ‘Yaha pe iska sirf mazak ban raha hai (he is only being made fun of)’ while Gauahar said the title was perfect for Rahul Vaidya.

Hina and Gauahar agreed Nishant was the most fake contestant, but Sidharth named Jasmin and said, “Not fake but she is not being herself.” While all three seniors named Sara as the “is mein wo baat nahi hai (she does not have it in her)”, Hina and Gauahar also named Rahul for the title. For the title of “over calculative”, Hina named Shehzad and Gauahar named Rubina. Sidharth said both Nishant and Shehzad could fit the description. The seniors unanimously agreed that Pavitra is the “Perfect for Bigg Boss”. For “disappointment” title, Hina and Sidharth named Rubina as a disappointment, while Gauahar named Abhinav.

Salman then played a guessing game with the seniors. For the statement “Seniors aate rahenge aur bajate rahenge (seniors will keep coming and messing with us),” the seniors guessed it right that Eijaz had said.

“Ungrateful kya, pair thodi daba rahe hain beech me bus aake apni importance dikhani hai (What do they mean ungrateful? They are not pressing our feet, just want to emphasise on their importance),” Seniors guessed perfectly that it was Abhinav. The seniors also made next guess perfectly when asked about the statement “Do hafte baad chale jaenge aur uske baad hum apni journey start karenge (they will leave in two weeks and then we will start afresh)” - it was Nishant who had said it.

It was then time for “galatfahmi ke gubbare” wherein contestants are expected to bust the misunderstanding of others. Nikki Tamboli said Jasmin goes and criticises people behind their backs, while Rubina is playing dumb while she is smart in reality.

During his chance, Nishant said Shehzad is under the impression that he knows the game but that is not the case. He also added that Rahul thinks it is a singing reality show but Bigg Boss is a reality show and audience wants more than songs for entertainment.

After showing how no one fought for the top position when asked to rate themselves, Salman chided contestants and told them it was good for him. “Mujhe jaldi ghar jaane ko milega. Har saal ye wala task khatam hi nahi hota tha. Ye jo dekha, I swear on God, insaaniyat pe bharosa ho gaya lekin insaan ki qualaities se bharosa uth gaya...qualities kam aa rahi hain (I am happy I will get to leaver early. Every year, this task could never come to a conclusion because people fought for themselves! What I saw this year, I swear, my faith in humanity is restored. But the faith in qualities of humans is lost - noone is excellent in this lot of Bigg Boss 14 participants).” Salman also informed the housemates that the task was about eliminations and since no one is on top of the ranking, each of the ten contestants must pack their bags and get ready to leave.

After Salman went off screen for the house, the contestants began fighting with Eijaz for taking the lead and explaining the task to them. They even asked him not to pick the folder for rules from next time so that everyone can understand for themselves.

