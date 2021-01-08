Bigg Boss 14 written update day 94: Arshi Khan fights with Eijaz Khan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla and Sonali Phogat

tv

It was an emotional day inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as the contestants were allowed to meet and talk to their family members through a luxury budget task on Thursday’s episode.

Sonali Phogat and Rakhi Sawant emerged as contenders for captaincy after they won a task. Meanwhile, Arshi Khan kept fighting with one or the other participant. She tried instigating Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan while Sonali decided to pick on her for not supporting the challengers (Rakhi, Arshi and Vikas). Arshi also fought with Sonali, shouting that she should not be teaching her how to play the game.

In the garden area, Rubina Dilaik and Sonali discussed how Vikas is a mastermind and does not stick to one side or group. Later, Eijaz and Rakhi explained to Sonali that both the “victim” and “oppressor” become story and are seen on the show.

Later, Arshi fought with Eijaz, asking why he never stood for her and decided to favour Rakhi instead. “You favoured her just because Salman praised her over the weekend,” Arshi told Eijaz even as he kept asking her to stop and avoid fighting. When she did not stop, he got very irritated. He told Vikas that he was getting impatient because Arshi kept poking him. “I fear I may hit her,” he said and Vikas tried to explain that it was Arshi’s way to instigate people.

Next, it was time for the luxury budget task and Bigg Boss announced that contestants would get to meet and talk to their family members. However, there was a total “talk time” of 100 minutes and they need to reach a consensus and decide the time for each contestant. Everyone started crying as Rubina read the letter for the task. Even as everyone else wanted to give maximum time possible to each other, Arshi objected and wanted to create a scene. Abhinav Shukla snubbed her and asked her to stop her games as it was an emotional moment for everyone.

First of all, it was time for Nikki Tamboli to meet her mother. Nikki started crying right from the time her name was announced. She told her mom, “I am all alone.” Her mother, Pramila, told her that she must realize it is a game and relationships cannot be built here. She also asked her to not use abusive words like Rakhi did, but also voted for Rakhi to be the captain of the house when Bigg Boss asked her.

While Shilpa Saklani visited Abhinav to share messages from his family, Aly got to talk to his sister Ilham and her kids.

Sonali was clearly upset with the voting and said, “Ye to mom game khel gai, galat hai ye. Bacche to khel hi rahe hain, maa bhi game khel ke gai. (Even the mom played her game. The kids are playing but even she did. This is wrong.” She also told Rakhi, “If this is how things go, you are the captain. No one knows me so no one will vote for me.”

