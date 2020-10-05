Bigg Boss Tamil 4 with Kamal Haasan as host launched, 16 contestants enter the show

tv

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:10 IST

The fourth edition of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss was premiered on Sunday. With actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan as it host, the current season saw 16 contestants enter the house. From TV anchor turned actor Rio Raj to veteran actor Rekha Harris and singer Velmurugan among others entered the house.

Rio Raj

Rio Raj is an actor, host and a model. He made his debut into the TV industry with the show Kana Kaanum Kaalangal - Kaloori Saalai (as Palani). He has even hosted shows like Kaloori Kalam, Suda Suda Chennai, Free ah vidu, Ready Steady Po (Season 1 and 2), Wife Kaila Life and Dancing Super Stars.

Sanam Shetty

A popular Tamil actor, Sanam is the winner of the title Miss South India, 2016. She has acted in films like Sadhuram and Srimanthudu. As per reports, she was in a relationship until recently with former Bigg Boss inmate Tharshan.

Shivani Narayanan

Shivani is a popular television actor and she made her acting debut with the serial Saravanan Meenakshi and has also worked in Pagal Nilavu.

Aari Arjuna

Aari is a well-known Tamil actor and philanthropist. He made his acting debut with the film Aadum Koothu but gained decent fan following for his performance in the film Nedunchalai.

In all 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house.

Ramya Pandian

Niece of actor Arun Pandian, Ramya forayed into acting with the Tamil film Dummy Tapasu. Her performance in the award-winning film Joker fetched her lot of appreciation from all quarters. She had starred in a cookery show called Cooku with Comalis.

Samyuktha Karthik

Samyuktha is a model, actor, dance instructor and a certified nutritionist. She made her television debut with the show Chandrakumari and made her acting debut with the Malayalam film, Olu.

Archana Chandokhe

A well-known television anchor with over 15 years of experience, she started her career by anchoring the show Comedy Time. Over the years, Archana has hosted several shows including Celebrity Kitchen, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors and Sa Re Ga Ma Lil Champs among others. She was also a news reader.

Aranthangi Nisha

One of the popular comics in Tamil industry, she made her television debut with the show Kalakku Povadhu Yaaru season 5 and went on to host Cooku with Comalis.

Gabrielle Charlton

A dancer by profession, Gabrielle has also starred in Tamil films such as 3, Chennayil Oru Naal and Appa among others. She started her career as a child actor.

All the contestants were tested for coronavirus and kept in isolation for 14 days before entering the Bigg boss house.

Velmurugan

A popular singer and lyricist, Velmurugan is a name to reckon with when it comes to folk songs. Some of his chartbusters are from the films Subramaniapuram, Nadodigal and Dhanush’s Aadukalam.

Jithan Ramesh

Son of popular producer RB Choudary and brother of actor Jiiva, Ramesh made his acting debut with Telugu film Vidyarthi. He also starred in other films like Jithan and Osthe.

Aajeedh Khalique

A popular Youtuber, Aajeedh is also a playback singer.

Rekha Harris

A veteran actor, Rekha has starred in over 100 films across Tamil and Telugu languages. Even though she started her career as a leading lady, she eventually ended up playing character roles. One of her famous performances is from the film Punnagai Mannan starring Kamal Haasan.

Suresh Chakravarty

Suresh Chakravarthy is an Indian film actor, director, who has worked predominantly in Tamil movie industry.

Som Sekhar

Som is MMA trainer, fitness model and an actor. He is passionate about boxing.

Anitha Sampath

Anitha is a television anchor turned actor. She has worked in Tamil films such as Danny and Sarkar. She has also been a news reader.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal married me in 2014, lying about being single: Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar, shares proof

Haasan returns for the fourth time as the host of the show. In a recent teaser, he spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of millions of people. However, he said that life should move on and people can’t stay locked inside their houses forever. By following the safety guidelines administered by WHO, Haasan said it’s time to get back to work.

All the contestants were tested for the coronavirus before entering the show and were quarantined for 14 days in a hotel before they were brought on the Bigg Boss set.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter