Black Panther’s new animation series is officially available on YouTube and it’s free

Black Panther is not just one of the highest grossing movies of 2018 but is also deemed by critics as being among the best standalone superhero movies in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmakers delivered a near perfect big screen version of the mysterious nation of Wakanda, also the home of Black Panther. The world is still talking about the movie and its cultural symbolism, gender equality and more.

Marvel is now making the most of the buzz surrounding Black Panther with a mini animation series. The best thing – it’s streaming for free on YouTube. The series, featuring six episodes of roughly 20 minutes in length, introduces you to the rich history of Wakanda and tells the story of how the fictional nation has maintained its independence through the ages, despite multiple attacks from enemies, including the Nazis. After all, Wakanda sits on a huge deposit of vibranium -- the rarest, toughest and most precious metal in the world of Marvel.

Spoilers ahead.

Still here? Good. The Black Panther animation series isn’t really a continuation to the film’s storyline. It’s an independent story focused on the origins of Wakanda’s Black Panthers. The nation is gradually drawing attention from the modern world for multiple reasons, including its highly advanced technology. Black Panther has to defend his nation against the new and old enemies, including its age-old nemesis Ulysses Klaue (played by Andy Serkis in the movies).

If you have been a fan of the previous Marvel animation series, you need to know that this Black Panther show isn’t traditionally animated, but follows a motion comic format. The artwork, however, is top-notch as it doesn’t miss out on any minute detail. The voices have been done by some known names such as Djimon Hounsou as T’Challa/Black Panther and Kerry Washington as Shuri, There are not a lot of dialogues in the series, which is kind of expected from this style of animation.

While the first episode of the series sets the premise pretty quickly, the following episodes get a bit slower. The final episode, however, is action packed. Most origin stories are usually predictable, and the Black Panther animation series is no different. So, there’s barely anything that you will not see coming.

But what will keep you hooked is the brilliant music and a few cameos from other members of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Yes, there’s one Avenger, but watch the series to spot other cameos, including Stan Lee. And it’s funny, too, at times. For instance, there’s an annual fight for the crown, which is broadcast to the nation with WWE-style live commentary. Nothing like the intense fight between T’Challa and Killmonger in the movie, though.

We hope Marvel gives Black Panther its own animation series with a modern look and feel, just like the Ultimate Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. You can watch the first episode here:

