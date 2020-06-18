e-paper
Breathe Into The Shadows poster: Abhishek Bachchan plays a worried father, 'ready to save a life, or take one'

Breathe Into The Shadows poster: Abhishek Bachchan plays a worried father, ‘ready to save a life, or take one’

Abhishek Bachchan has shared his first look poster from his debut web show, Breathe Into The Shadows. He plays the father of missing girl on the Amazon Prime show.

tv Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan has unveiled his look from his upcoming web show, Breathe Into The Shadows.
Abhishek Bachchan has unveiled his look from his upcoming web show, Breathe Into The Shadows.
         

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first poster of his upcoming web show, Breathe Into The Shadows. The actor plays the father of a missing girl in his digital debut and the new poster comes with the logline, ‘A father’s love can save a life...or take one’.

The new poster shows Abhishek sitting dejectedly on a chair, while holding a poster of a missing girl in his hand. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows @primevideoin @breatheamazon @nithyamenen @theamitsadh @saiyami @mayankvsharma @ivikramix @abundantiaent.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of Breathe Into The Shadows on Instagram.
Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of Breathe Into The Shadows on Instagram.

The Bunty Aur Babli actor had earlier shared an intriguing poster of the show, with the caption, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin.” In the poster, a little girl can be seen lying on the floor in between a huge broken mask.

 

The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant and will also have Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. Made under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows will release online on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

Speaking about Abhishek said, “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

Also read: What Irrfan Khan’s son Babil said about his resemblance with dad

Abhishek is also set to complete 20 years in the Bollywood industry by the end of this month. The 44-year-old actor began his career with JP Dutta’s Refugee. He has quite a few films in his kitty including Big Bull, Bob Biswas and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

