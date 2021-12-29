Celebs stay home and stay safe this New Year!

tv

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:21 IST

Hina Khan

For New Year’s, the plan was to go to Dubai but as I was a bit late, I couldn’t get reservations in the hotel of my choice. So, I plan to stay at home and enjoy the festivities with family and friends.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Every year, we plan and travel to exotic locales but this year, I don’t think I will be travelling anywhere. I will celebrate New Year’s eve with my friends and family in Mumbai. It will be a house party and what I know for sure is that it will be a perfect goodbye to 2020 and a blessed welcome to 2021.

Iqbal Khan

We made plans to go to my home town in Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir a month ago. We will meet my parents and spend New Year’s with them as we haven’t met them in a while. It will be lovely this time of the year up north and we will enjoy the winter for a bit, alongwith quality time with family.

Nia Sharma

This year, I had big plans for New Year’s but now they have been dropped. The prudent idea is to stay home, especially having travelled to Shimla and Goa, recently for work, and so, I am done with the craving for travelling, for now. Moreover, the current scenario with night curfews and cases around the world, I have decided to stay back home and chill.

Saumya Tandon

2020 really has nothing normal about it and even the New Year’s will be in a crazy new normal, which will come a couple of hours earlier, as we have a night curfew of 11pm now. We will celebrate and ring in the New Years two hours before midnight with some friends at home. It will be an early dinner and hope and pray that the next year is really normal in the real sense. We took normal for granted. I am looking forward to seeing a healthier, freer world without Covid, fear and happier work lives.