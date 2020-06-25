Chahatt Khanna covers up tattoo of estranged husband Farhan Mirza’s name, see pic

tv

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:52 IST

Television actor Chahatt Khanna, who had her estranged husband Farhan Mirza’s name inked on her arm, has covered it up with a lotus. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her new tattoo and wrote, “Wisdom. Old tattoo gone finally!”

Chahatt is embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with Farhan, with whom she shares daughters Zohar and Amaira. She filed for divorce in 2018, after five years of marriage, and accused him of sexual and mental abuse.

In an earlier interview, Chahatt had said that Farhan was abusive towards her. “Without showing any concern for my health woes, he told me that he wanted to have sex with me and made sure that he did. That’s when I felt that he wouldn’t care even if I died. It was not just sexual abuse, I went through financial and mental abuse, too. The atmosphere in the house was driving me crazy. He would accuse me of prostitution and having an affair with a co-actor,” she had said.

Chahatt has starred in shows such as Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai. She was most recently seen in Mika Singh’s music video, Quarantine Love. Before the release of their video, the two shared pictures with each other on social media, sparking rumours of a romance.

However, Chahatt later clarified that she was not dating Mika, and the pictures were just a way to grab attention and get publicity for their video.

Last month, Chahatt deactivated her Instagram account after being trolled for being a single mother. She wrote on her Instagram stories before going off social media, “Witches and b***hes who can never get love, bf or family in life, forget about kids, they will never understand that kids are a blessing and not a liability, or target to put a woman down.” She recently returned to the photo-sharing platform.

