Chahatt Khanna rubbishes estranged husband Farhan’s claims of dating Ribbhu Mehra, calls him a ‘psychopath’

TV actor Chahatt Khanna has estranged husband Farhan Mirza’s allegations that she wants to settle their divorce case as she is dating Ribbhu Mehra. Chahatt, known for her role in Bade Achche Lagte Hain, has said in a statement that she admitted to all his claims during their phone call to end the conversation.

She said, “It’s not the first time my ex-husband Farhan has put me down in media , he is just cashing on my name. He had asked a out of the court settlement stating that he is broke and cannot afford his lawyer’s fee anymore.”

Responding to her link-up with Ribbhu, she said, “Yes, we are very good friends, that’s all about it. It’s his habit to doubt me with everybody, earlier I was to be scared but this time I told him, ‘Yes, you are right’ , and admitted to whatever he asked because I wanted to end the conversation. He recorded my call and sent it to Spotboye, they rather then conforming, added fuel to the fire and printed it, that’s it.”

Calling him a psychopath, she added, “In fact, he has also threatened me in one of his messages saying that if I ever get married in future, he will kill both of us. He is not fulfilling any duty of a father but talks about custody. He behaves like a psychopath, my personal life is quite out in media now, I only want to be known for my work or not been known at all. I thank my lucky stars that I moved out of my marriage.”

Farhan had told SpotboyE in an interview, “Chahatt now wants to settle the legal matter and she is ready to take off all the charges levied against me. You know the reason? It’s Ribbhu Mehra, whom she is dating. In the court proceedings too, Chahatt and her lawyer had raised the topic of opting for an out-of-court settlement. In spite of being legally married to me, she continues doing this, it’s just not right.”

“See, I know the girl Amrin through whom they (Chahatt and Ribbhu) met. Plus, recently when Chahatt called me to settle the matter out of court, I asked her if this is because she is dating Ribbhu and she accepted it right there,” Farhan further told the entertainment website.

The report claimed Chahatt did not respond to their queries while Ribbhu told that he and Chahatt “are just good friends.”

Chahatt had filed for divorce in 2018 and a month later accused Farhan of sexual abuse. The couple had been married since 2013. The estranged couple has two daughters together, Zohar and Amaira. Farhan is the son of Bollywood writer Shahrukh Mirza.

Earlier, while making her accusations of sexual abuse, Chahatt had said, “Without showing any concern for my health woes, he told me that he wanted to have sex with me and made sure that he did. That’s when I felt that he wouldn’t care even if I died. It was not just sexual abuse, I went through financial and mental abuse, too. The atmosphere in the house was driving me crazy. He would accuse me of prostitution and having an affair with a co-actor. He would make surprise visits on the set of my show (Qubool Hai) and create a fuss when I had to hug or even hold hands with my co-actor on screen. Once, he threw a fit after I received an invite for the same co-actor’s housewarming party; he concluded that I was dating him.” She was earlier married to Bharat Narsinghani but divorced him after several months of domestic violence.

Chahatt was recently seen in Prassthanam, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur.

