Charu Asopa on trolls attacking her over pics with husband: If we keep thinking what’ll people say, we won’t be able to do anything in life

tv

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:19 IST

Social media PDA of celebrity couples isn’t new. However, a recent series of pictures of actor Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen weren’t received too warmly online. Soon after Sen shared these photos, the couple was trolled. While one user commented, “Get a room, there should be some decency”, another wrote, “Too private to post on Instagram”.

Reacting to it, Asopa shares, “This is the time when you can spend quality time with your partner. You might not get this time back again. So what’s wrong in that? And that day we were having dinner and decided to click few photos. We didn’t think much about it.

The 32-year-old was surprised with the way people started commenting on those photos. While initially they felt hurt, later they decided to not pay much heed to it.

“Sabse badaa rog, ‘kya kahenge log’. If we only keep thinking what’ll people say, we won’t be able to do anything in life. Aur isiliye main har baar logon ki baaton pe zyada gaur nahi karti,” adds the actor, who’s also trying her best to spread awareness around Covid-19 through her social media.

Meanwhile, she is also using her channel on a popular streaming platform to reach out to more people. While she would earlier focus around lifestyle topics, now her videos are more Covid-19 related.

“People are going digital all the more now, so it’s easier to reach out to more people via different platforms. When I started this channel, I thought I’d mostly focus on travel, food etc. And I was doing that, but now I think we need to spread more awareness around the virus,” adds Asopa, who is also brushing her culinary skills these days.

Asopa also enjoys reading books and penning poems. Earlier she had lesser time at hand in a day, but now she’s happy to be able to pursue her interests.

Once things gets better, the actor would like to go back to the sets. “I’m in touch with everyone and would video call my friends whenever I feel like. But I also want to meet them soon. Also forward to get to TV with an interesting show,” she says.

