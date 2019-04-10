Confirmed: Kareena Kapoor to make her TV debut with Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her TV debut with TV dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Confirming the news, TV actor and model Dheeraj Dhoopar said that he was looking forward to hosting the show and collaborating with the Veere Di Wedding actor.

“Totally excited and yes, one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her and hosting is a different excitement. I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things,” he said. A number of leading choreographers such as Geeta Kapoor, Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis among others have been associated with Dance India Dance in the past. Actor Mithun Chakraborty has often featured in it as the ‘Grand Master’, something like a super judge.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan at The University of Law says that if he fails he will be knocked out of a commercial next day

Kareena, who just finished shooting for her film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is expected to begin work soon on two of her upcoming films, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and Karan Johar’s ambitious historical, Takht. The latter will be a multi starrer and will feature stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Kareena delivered a major hit in 2018 with Veere Di Wedding, her first film after giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan. She also hosts a popular radio show where she chats with celebrities. The actor endorses popular brands and routinely appears in advertisements, her most recent one being for the luggage brand, VIP, for which she shot with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan in South Africa in December last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:13 IST