Creative Arts Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones bags 10 awards. Check out full list of winners
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were doled out over the weekend and HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones emerged as the biggest winner.tv Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:00 IST
The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones took 10 Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend, the most of any series in the kick off to this year’s Primetime Emmys.
As a cascade of Emmys was handed out in technical and acting categories, there were plenty of expected wins and some surprising ones as well. Leaving Neverland, Netflix’s Queer Eye, RuPaul’s Drag Race and National Geographic’s Free Solo were among the winners of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.
The event that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this weekend honoured several categories including guest actors and actresses, a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmys.
Some of the winners who took an Emmy in the creative field include The Simpsons, which won Outstanding Animated Program, and Seth MacFarlane for Family Guy, in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Rachel Bloom shared an award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Singer Beyonce who was nominated for several Emmys for her Homecoming film, lost in all categories, reported E! News. Here’s a complete list of winners for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys below:
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney
Outstanding Choreography (Variety / Reality)
Rent
Outstanding Interactive Program
NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch
Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Special)
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Series)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- Psychics
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction / Reality
Creating Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing (Variety Special)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Outstanding Writing (Nonfiction)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown -- Kenya
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
RBG (TIE)
The Sentence (TIE)
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Special
Leaving Neverland
Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Series
Our Planet
Outstanding Makeup (Multi-Camera, Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live -- Host: Adam Sandler
Outstanding Hairstyling (Multi=Camera)
RuPaul’s Drag Race -- Trump: The Rusical
Outstanding Costumes (Variety / Nonfiction / Reality)
RuPaul’s Drag Race -- Trump: The Rusical
Outstanding Directing (Reality)
Queer Eye -- Black Girl Magic
Outstanding Casting (Reality)
Queer Eye
Outstanding Directing (Documentary / Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Directing (Variety Special)
Springsteen on Broadway
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons -- Mad About the Toy
Best Character Voice-Over Performance
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Best Picture Editing (Variety)
Last Week Tonight -- The Wax and the Furious
Outstanding Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality)
United Shades of America -- Hmong Americans and the Secret War
Outstanding Sound Mixing (Variety)
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
Outstanding Sound Mixing (Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Sound Editing (Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction ( Variety Special)
Rent
Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction (Variety Series)
Saturday Night Live -- Host: John Mulaney
Outstanding Reality Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades of America
Outstanding Cinematography (Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Cinematography (Reality)
Life Below Zero
Outstanding Choreography (Scripted Program
Kathryn Burns, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sunday’s Ceremony Results:
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Rosamund Pike, State of the Union
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Fleabag
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
When They See Us
Outstanding Children’s Program
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl - Jakob Ihre (Episode: Please Remain Calm)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch- Donald A. Morgan (Episode: Reckless)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Russian Doll - Chris Teague (Episode: Ariadne)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - M. David Mullen (Episode: Simone) (Prime Video)
Outstanding Commercial
Dream Crazy (Nike)
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Russian Doll (Episode: Superiority Complex)
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Main Title Design
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
One Day at a Time
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Music Supervision
Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
NASA InSight’s Mars Landing (NASA TV)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nicholas Britell, Succession
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Russian Doll
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Chernobyl
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Star Trek: Discovery
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
State of the Union
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry - Kyle Reiter (Episode: berkman > block)
Barry - Jeff Buchanan (Episode: ronny/lily)
Fleabag - Gary Dollner (Episode: Episode 1)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones - Tim Porter (Episode: The Long Night)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl - Simon Smith (Episode: Please Remain Calm)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Chernobyl
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Chernobyl
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
GLOW
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Game of Thrones
First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:00 IST