Creative Arts Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones bags 10 awards. Check out full list of winners

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:00 IST

The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones took 10 Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend, the most of any series in the kick off to this year’s Primetime Emmys.

As a cascade of Emmys was handed out in technical and acting categories, there were plenty of expected wins and some surprising ones as well. Leaving Neverland, Netflix’s Queer Eye, RuPaul’s Drag Race and National Geographic’s Free Solo were among the winners of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

The event that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this weekend honoured several categories including guest actors and actresses, a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmys.

Some of the winners who took an Emmy in the creative field include The Simpsons, which won Outstanding Animated Program, and Seth MacFarlane for Family Guy, in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Rachel Bloom shared an award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Singer Beyonce who was nominated for several Emmys for her Homecoming film, lost in all categories, reported E! News. Here’s a complete list of winners for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys below:

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney

Outstanding Choreography (Variety / Reality)

Rent

Outstanding Interactive Program

NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch

Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Special)

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Series)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- Psychics

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction / Reality

Creating Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing (Variety Special)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Outstanding Writing (Nonfiction)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown -- Kenya

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

RBG (TIE)

The Sentence (TIE)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Special

Leaving Neverland

Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Series

Our Planet

Outstanding Makeup (Multi-Camera, Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live -- Host: Adam Sandler

Outstanding Hairstyling (Multi=Camera)

RuPaul’s Drag Race -- Trump: The Rusical

Outstanding Costumes (Variety / Nonfiction / Reality)

RuPaul’s Drag Race -- Trump: The Rusical

Outstanding Directing (Reality)

Queer Eye -- Black Girl Magic

Outstanding Casting (Reality)

Queer Eye

Outstanding Directing (Documentary / Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Directing (Variety Special)

Springsteen on Broadway

Outstanding Animated Program

The Simpsons -- Mad About the Toy

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Best Picture Editing (Variety)

Last Week Tonight -- The Wax and the Furious

Outstanding Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality)

United Shades of America -- Hmong Americans and the Secret War

Outstanding Sound Mixing (Variety)

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul

Outstanding Sound Mixing (Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Sound Editing (Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction ( Variety Special)

Rent

Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction (Variety Series)

Saturday Night Live -- Host: John Mulaney

Outstanding Reality Host

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America

Outstanding Cinematography (Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Cinematography (Reality)

Life Below Zero

Outstanding Choreography (Scripted Program

Kathryn Burns, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sunday’s Ceremony Results:

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Rosamund Pike, State of the Union

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Fleabag

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

When They See Us

Outstanding Children’s Program

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl - Jakob Ihre (Episode: Please Remain Calm)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch- Donald A. Morgan (Episode: Reckless)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Russian Doll - Chris Teague (Episode: Ariadne)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - M. David Mullen (Episode: Simone) (Prime Video)

Outstanding Commercial

Dream Crazy (Nike)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Russian Doll (Episode: Superiority Complex)

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Main Title Design

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

One Day at a Time

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Music Supervision

Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

NASA InSight’s Mars Landing (NASA TV)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Nicholas Britell, Succession

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Russian Doll

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Chernobyl

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Star Trek: Discovery

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State of the Union

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry - Kyle Reiter (Episode: berkman > block)

Barry - Jeff Buchanan (Episode: ronny/lily)

Fleabag - Gary Dollner (Episode: Episode 1)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones - Tim Porter (Episode: The Long Night)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl - Simon Smith (Episode: Please Remain Calm)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Chernobyl

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Chernobyl

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

GLOW

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Game of Thrones

