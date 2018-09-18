Emmy Awards 2018: Complete list of winners, biggest moments, best-dressed celebs, red carpet photos

The 70th Emmy Awards on Tuesday at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles were certainly eventful. Emmy winner Glenn Weiss proposed marriage during his acceptance speech. The Game of Thrones cast, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, took a break from fighting for the Iron Throne and showed up looking absolutely stunning. Saturday Night Live comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost were on hosting duties. But before his hosting duties kicked off Colin was all smiles at the red carpet with new girlfriend Scarlett Johansson. Singer Justin Timberlake also posed with his actor-wife Jessica Biel for a whole lot of loved-up photos.

So, a lot happened at American TV’s biggest night. Here’s everything the 2018 Emmys that “recognize excellence within television and emerging media” saw: From The Handmaid’s Tale, Game of Thrones, Westworld and Saturday Night Live battling it out for the big prizes to all the celebrity looks that lit up the Emmys red carpet.

It’s no Iron Throne, but the Game of Thrones cast just took home an Emmy

It’s no surprise the fantasy drama won the 2018 Emmy for outstanding drama series. Show creators DB Weiss and David Benioff were joined on stage by cast members Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia and Kit. Peter Dinklage and A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin were also on stage, with the former having won an Emmy earlier that night for his role as Tyrion Lannister on the show.

Did Donald Glover show up to the Emmys as his Atlanta character Teddy Perkins?

If you’re wondering why the Emmys broadcast kept showing a strangely dressed guy in the audience in a red velvet suit, you’re not alone. The man with a confusing look was actually supposed to be Teddy Perkins, an obscure reference to a character in the nominated comedy Atlanta. On the show, the bizarre character is played by star and creator Donald Glover. But the man beneath the costume at the Emmys was Glover’s co-star Lakeith Stanfield. Confusing, yes.

There was an epic on-stage proposal at the 2018 Emmys

We were taken aback when the 2018 Emmys featured a genuinely shocking - and surprisingly moving - moment: an onstage proposal. It all started when Glenn Weiss, who was nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Show, won for his work on last year’s Oscars. Weiss took to the stage to accept the award and pivoted his attention to the audience - specifically, toward his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen. “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend,” he said. “It’s because I want to call you my wife.” Jan made her way to the stage, and Weiss got down on one knee.

Bright yellow was the biggest red carpet trend at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Multiple celebs (and even their partners) worked the red carpet (which was actually gold) in a bold shade of yellow. Here are the stars who wore the shade at this year’s Emmys: Abbi Jacobson was striking in canary yellow, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s pregnant wife Sophie Hunter was giving out sunny vibes. Gwendoline Christie was a long way from her dark and dreary Game of Thrones colour palette. Judith Light and her caped ensemble was glorious, and we loved the bumblebee vibes Tatiana Maslany had going on. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo looked dapper in his mustard blazer.

The Queer Eye guys had the time of their lives at the Emmys

The Emmys world never looked so bright. The Queer Eye fab five - Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk - took their charm to the red carpet (and the stage) for the awards show. Their hit Netflix show won three Emmys - outstanding structured reality program, outstanding picture editing for a structured or competition reality program and outstanding casting for a reality program.

Alec Baldwin spilled the beans on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. Yes, they are married

It’s official, guys - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are, in fact, married. Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin confirmed the news when he and his wife, Hilaria, attended the Emmys in LA. “They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is!” Alec told Access on the red carpet. The actor said that he and Hailey text “every now and then” and that he’s only met Justin “one time.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were very cute together

Justin, 37, stepped out to support wife at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for her first-ever statuette for her role in The Sinner. Biel was the focus in a white strapless dress while Justin posed alongside her in a sharp suit. “I’m more geeked out than she is,” he said of Jessica’s nomination while walking the red carpet to E! News’ Giuliana Rancic. “I found out about the nomination before she did because she was in Europe.” The two kept PDA to a minimum on the red carpet, with Jessica just holding her husband’s arm.

Scarlett Johansson walked the red carpet with BF Colin Jost, and they were goals

If you’re a pop-culture aficionado, then you were undoubtedly stoked to see SNL funnymen Colin Jost and Michael Che host the 2018 Emmys. But if you’re a true celebrity follower, you may have been even more excited to potentially see Colin Jost and his girlfriend, actor Scarlett Johansson, walk the red carpet together. And believe us, they did not disappoint. The couple walked the carpet arm-in-arm, looking totally at ease (and utterly adorable). Jost rocked a simple black tuxedo, while Johansson wore a white, off-the-shoulder gown with silver strappy heels.

The Emmy Awards 2018 winners (and nominations)

Outstanding drama series

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones - Winner

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding comedy series

Atlanta

black-ish

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner

Outstanding limited series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner

Godless

Genius: Picasso

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding variety talk series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Winner

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live - Winner

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race - Winner

Project Runway

Outstanding lead actress in a drama

Claire Foy, The Crown - Winner

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Keri Russell, The Americans

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans - Winner

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Game of Thrones, Beyond The Wall

Game of Thrones, The Dragon And The Wolf

Ozark, The Toll

Ozark, Tonight We Improvise

Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate

The Crown, Paterfamilias - Winner

The Handmaid’s Tale, After

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Game of Thrones, The Dragon and the Wolf

Killing Eve, Nice Face

Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate

The Americans, Start - Winner

The Crown, Mystery Man

The Handmaid’s Tale, June

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld - Winner

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - Winner

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars - Winner

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City - Winner

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds - Winner

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding directing for a limited series or movie

Godless,

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Paterno,

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Man Who Would Be Vogue - Winner

The Looming Tower, “9/11”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding writing for a limited series or movie

American Vandal, Clean Up

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake”

Twin Peaks

Black Mirror, USS Callister - Winner

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless - Winner

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

John Leguizamo, Waco

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless - Winner

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry - Winner

William H Macy, Shameless

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Winner

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Atlanta, FUBU

Atlanta, Teddy Perkins

Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Glow, Pilot

Silicon Valley, Initial Coin Offering

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - Winner

The Big Bang Theory, The Bow Tie Symmetry

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Atlanta, Barbershop

Atlanta, Alligator Man

Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Barry, Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going

Silicon Valley, Fifty-One Percent

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - Winner

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Winner

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Henry Winkler - Winner

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Katt Williams, Atlanta - Winner

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sterling K Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

F Murray Abraham, Homeland

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us - Winner

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live - Winner

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Viola Davis, Scandal

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale - Winner

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding structured reality program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye - Winner

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?



Sep 18, 2018