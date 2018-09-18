Emmy Awards 2018: Complete list of winners, biggest moments, best-dressed celebs, red carpet photos
Emmy Awards 2018: Looking for the best red carpet photos, winners’ list and speeches that went viral from this year’s Emmys? Then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.tv Updated: Sep 18, 2018 13:48 IST
The 70th Emmy Awards on Tuesday at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles were certainly eventful. Emmy winner Glenn Weiss proposed marriage during his acceptance speech. The Game of Thrones cast, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, took a break from fighting for the Iron Throne and showed up looking absolutely stunning. Saturday Night Live comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost were on hosting duties. But before his hosting duties kicked off Colin was all smiles at the red carpet with new girlfriend Scarlett Johansson. Singer Justin Timberlake also posed with his actor-wife Jessica Biel for a whole lot of loved-up photos.
So, a lot happened at American TV’s biggest night. Here’s everything the 2018 Emmys that “recognize excellence within television and emerging media” saw: From The Handmaid’s Tale, Game of Thrones, Westworld and Saturday Night Live battling it out for the big prizes to all the celebrity looks that lit up the Emmys red carpet.
It’s no Iron Throne, but the Game of Thrones cast just took home an Emmy
It’s no surprise the fantasy drama won the 2018 Emmy for outstanding drama series. Show creators DB Weiss and David Benioff were joined on stage by cast members Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia and Kit. Peter Dinklage and A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin were also on stage, with the former having won an Emmy earlier that night for his role as Tyrion Lannister on the show.
Did Donald Glover show up to the Emmys as his Atlanta character Teddy Perkins?
If you’re wondering why the Emmys broadcast kept showing a strangely dressed guy in the audience in a red velvet suit, you’re not alone. The man with a confusing look was actually supposed to be Teddy Perkins, an obscure reference to a character in the nominated comedy Atlanta. On the show, the bizarre character is played by star and creator Donald Glover. But the man beneath the costume at the Emmys was Glover’s co-star Lakeith Stanfield. Confusing, yes.
There was an epic on-stage proposal at the 2018 Emmys
We were taken aback when the 2018 Emmys featured a genuinely shocking - and surprisingly moving - moment: an onstage proposal. It all started when Glenn Weiss, who was nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Show, won for his work on last year’s Oscars. Weiss took to the stage to accept the award and pivoted his attention to the audience - specifically, toward his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen. “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend,” he said. “It’s because I want to call you my wife.” Jan made her way to the stage, and Weiss got down on one knee.
Bright yellow was the biggest red carpet trend at the 2018 Emmy Awards
Multiple celebs (and even their partners) worked the red carpet (which was actually gold) in a bold shade of yellow. Here are the stars who wore the shade at this year’s Emmys: Abbi Jacobson was striking in canary yellow, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s pregnant wife Sophie Hunter was giving out sunny vibes. Gwendoline Christie was a long way from her dark and dreary Game of Thrones colour palette. Judith Light and her caped ensemble was glorious, and we loved the bumblebee vibes Tatiana Maslany had going on. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo looked dapper in his mustard blazer.
The Queer Eye guys had the time of their lives at the Emmys
The Emmys world never looked so bright. The Queer Eye fab five - Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk - took their charm to the red carpet (and the stage) for the awards show. Their hit Netflix show won three Emmys - outstanding structured reality program, outstanding picture editing for a structured or competition reality program and outstanding casting for a reality program.
Alec Baldwin spilled the beans on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. Yes, they are married
It’s official, guys - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are, in fact, married. Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin confirmed the news when he and his wife, Hilaria, attended the Emmys in LA. “They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is!” Alec told Access on the red carpet. The actor said that he and Hailey text “every now and then” and that he’s only met Justin “one time.”
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were very cute together
Justin, 37, stepped out to support wife at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for her first-ever statuette for her role in The Sinner. Biel was the focus in a white strapless dress while Justin posed alongside her in a sharp suit. “I’m more geeked out than she is,” he said of Jessica’s nomination while walking the red carpet to E! News’ Giuliana Rancic. “I found out about the nomination before she did because she was in Europe.” The two kept PDA to a minimum on the red carpet, with Jessica just holding her husband’s arm.
Scarlett Johansson walked the red carpet with BF Colin Jost, and they were goals
If you’re a pop-culture aficionado, then you were undoubtedly stoked to see SNL funnymen Colin Jost and Michael Che host the 2018 Emmys. But if you’re a true celebrity follower, you may have been even more excited to potentially see Colin Jost and his girlfriend, actor Scarlett Johansson, walk the red carpet together. And believe us, they did not disappoint. The couple walked the carpet arm-in-arm, looking totally at ease (and utterly adorable). Jost rocked a simple black tuxedo, while Johansson wore a white, off-the-shoulder gown with silver strappy heels.
The Emmy Awards 2018 winners (and nominations)
Outstanding drama series
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Game of Thrones - Winner
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding comedy series
Atlanta
black-ish
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner
Outstanding limited series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner
Godless
Genius: Picasso
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding variety talk series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Winner
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Outstanding variety sketch series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live - Winner
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding reality competition program
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race - Winner
Project Runway
Outstanding lead actress in a drama
Claire Foy, The Crown - Winner
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Keri Russell, The Americans
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans - Winner
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Game of Thrones, Beyond The Wall
Game of Thrones, The Dragon And The Wolf
Ozark, The Toll
Ozark, Tonight We Improvise
Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate
The Crown, Paterfamilias - Winner
The Handmaid’s Tale, After
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Game of Thrones, The Dragon and the Wolf
Killing Eve, Nice Face
Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate
The Americans, Start - Winner
The Crown, Mystery Man
The Handmaid’s Tale, June
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld - Winner
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - Winner
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding directing for a variety special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars - Winner
Outstanding writing for a variety special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City - Winner
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds - Winner
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding directing for a limited series or movie
Godless,
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno,
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Man Who Would Be Vogue - Winner
The Looming Tower, “9/11”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding writing for a limited series or movie
American Vandal, Clean Up
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake”
Twin Peaks
Black Mirror, USS Callister - Winner
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless - Winner
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Leguizamo, Waco
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless - Winner
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry - Winner
William H Macy, Shameless
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Winner
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Atlanta, FUBU
Atlanta, Teddy Perkins
Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Glow, Pilot
Silicon Valley, Initial Coin Offering
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - Winner
The Big Bang Theory, The Bow Tie Symmetry
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Atlanta, Barbershop
Atlanta, Alligator Man
Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Barry, Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going
Silicon Valley, Fifty-One Percent
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - Winner
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Winner
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Henry Winkler - Winner
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
Katt Williams, Atlanta - Winner
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sterling K Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
F Murray Abraham, Homeland
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us - Winner
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live - Winner
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale - Winner
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding structured reality program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye - Winner
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
