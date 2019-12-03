e-paper
Days after Goo Hara, Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead in his apartment

Korean actor Cha In-ha, best known for his roles in K-dramas The Banker and Love with Flaws, was found dead in his apartment on Tuesday. He was 27.

tv Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:44 IST

Press Trust of India
Cha In-ha made an ominous Instagram post hours before his death.
In-ha's death has once again raised concerns about the vulnerability of young stars in the Korean entertainment industry as it comes days after K-pop singer Goo Hara was found dead at the age of 28. Fellow K-pop star Sulli had also committed suicide in October this year at the age of 25.

Korean entertainment website soompi reported the news with a statement from the actor's agency Fantagio.

"We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides. We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe,” read the statement.

The cause of death has not been reported though the agency requested fans to avoid rumours and "speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully. As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately."

