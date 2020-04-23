Devoleena Bhattacharjee says ‘fraudster’ Arhaan Khan is mentally harassing Rashami Desai

tv

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come to the rescue of her dear friend and actor Rashami Desai, just days after the Dil Se Dil Tak star’s former boyfriend Arhaan Khan claimed that she is a fraud.

Devoleena told Times of India in an interview, “Rashami is my friend and she is strong enough to fight on her own. I support her, but at the same time, give her space as an individual. Rashami trusted a fraudster and is now paying for it. She trusted Arhaan and kept her belongings with him as she was in love with him. She had no clue about his real intentions. All thanks to Salman (Khan) sir, who exposed him, brought out the truth and opened Rashami’s eyes. However, she didn’t know that the signed cheques given to him would be misused like this. Arhaan took advantage of Rashami by all means and on every front, be it for her money or publicity. He is now harassing her mentally.”

Arhaan had recently claimed that Rashami duped him. “Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques,” Arhaan said in an interview, adding that Rashami is doing it all to malign him.

However, Rashami refuted the rumours and said, “Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the Rs 15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return.”

Rashami and Arhaan were dating since before they joined Bigg Boss 13 last year. They came closer on the show and even proposed to each other. However, host Salman revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was not only divorced but also has a son. Rashami was shocked on hearing this and announced her breakup soon after Arhaan left the show.

