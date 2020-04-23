Makers of Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam clarify film won’t have direct OTT release

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:41 IST

The makers of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdam have clarified that they have no plans of releasing their film directly on any OTT platform. In a statement, the makers have requested audiences to not believe in any rumours doing the rounds about the film’s direct-to-OTT release.

“Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. From the day one of shoot till date, our star and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good & bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. If there is any major development, we shall announce it officially,” read the message from People Media Factory, the makers of the film.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles. The first look poster of Anushka Shetty’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled in September. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses through her art.

In the poster, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on the drawing board in front of her. Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA.

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also plan to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since Bhaagamathie, which is all set to be remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also stars R Madhavan in a crucial role.

