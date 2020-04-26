e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Did you know Lakshman Sunil Lahiri worked with Sita Dipika Chikhlia before Ramayan? See pic

Did you know Lakshman Sunil Lahiri worked with Sita Dipika Chikhlia before Ramayan? See pic

Check out the picture that Sunil Lahiri has shared with Dipika Chikhlia, claiming that the duo worked in a serial together before they were seen as Lakshman and Sita on Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

tv Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri in a still from a serial.
Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri in a still from a serial.
         

Actor Suni Lahiri, who played Lakshan on Ramayan has revealed that he had worked with Dipika Chikhlia before starring in the popular mythological serial together. Ramayana is currently on air again as Doordashan is telecasting reruns of the hit 80’s show amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sunil posted a picture with Dipika (who essayed Sita in Ramananad Sagar’s Ramayan) and the duo can be seen in a romantic pose. Sunil did not name the serial in his post but they had worked together in various episodes of the supernatural show Vikram Aur Betaal.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sunil wrote, “Myself and Deepika ji in one of the serial before Ramayan.” Several users also guessed the picture is from Vikram Betaal. “Vikram betaal ki hai an sir...maine dekha hai ye episode ....bahut ajeeb lagatha sita ji Lakshman ji k sath dikhi thi to (IIt is from Vikram Betaal, I have watched this episode. Found it weird to watch Sita and Lakshman together.).”

Also read: Malayalam director Kamal accused of sexual harassment, calls it a ‘baseless allegation’

Talking about his role as Lakshman, Sunil had recently said, “If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better.”

 

After the BARC ratings for Doordarshan rose sharply post the rerun of several old shows amid the lockdown,the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said “Mythological shows have become the main source of entertainment among the Hindi general entertainment channels (GEC),” adding that such shows contribute a whopping 43% of the total Hindi GEC genre, which is the biggest category of TV channels.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news