Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim haldi ceremony is as much fun as their DDLJ style pre-wedding shoot. See pics, videos

TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who are all set to tie the knot on February 26, have been flooding the internet with their love-filled pictures from the pre-wedding shoot. The couple observed the haldi ceremony on Tuesday and pictures from the ritual are a testimony to their love.

Some ceremonies will be held in Dipika’s home town Bhopal while others will be held in Madaha village near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from where Shoaib hails. Close friends of the couple Jyotsana Chandala, Falak Naaz and Abhishek Sharma will attend the private ceremony. Both Hindu and Muslim rituals will be followed for the wedding and nikaah, haldi, sangeet and mehendi are all part of the wedding.

Check out the pictures from Dipika and Shoaib’s haldi:

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika, however, claims that she fell in love with Shoaib after he quit the show in 2013. The couple announced their relationship in early 2016 and by 2017, they had zeroed in on the wedding date.

Take a look at some pictures from their pre-wedding shoot that had Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s romantic film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

While Shoaib quit the show in 2013, Dipika left early last year, claiming she needed more time for her personal life. “Yes, it’s true. I’m leaving the show because I need some time off for my personal life. But I am refraining from talking about in at length because I don’t want anyone to feel and say that it’s some sort of a stunt to get a pay hike,” she had said. Later in 2017, she was seen on Nach Baliye 8 along with Shoaib and currently appears on Entertainment Ki Raat.

Dipika was earlier married to Raunak Samson for two years and divorced him in January 2015.

