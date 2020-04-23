Divyanka Tripathi makes chhole tikki, says spending time with Vivek Dahiya and cooking gives her ‘sense of peace’

tv

Divyanka Tripathi has been honing her cooking skills during her time at home in lockdown and has shared glimpses of Kashmiri pulao, paneer tikka and Thai food on social media as proof. Divyanka, who played a chef on the show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has now uploaded a video tutorial on her YouTube channel, of how to prepare chhole tikki.

Until last year, Divyanka claimed to have no knowledge about cooking and had picked up the skill only while shooting for her web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Speaking about her newfound love for cooking, Divyanka said, “I never used to get time to cook before the lockdown, but now I am really enjoying making different dishes for Vivek (Dahiya, husband) and me. I got a chance to learn a lot about cooking and its technicalities while I was shooting for Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Playing the role of a chef taught me the basics of it and being in love with Vivek inspires me to create delicious surprises for him.”

She added, “Recently, channelising my inner chef, I made mouth-watering chhole tikki and uploaded its tutorial video on my YouTube channel. In these difficult times, spending time with Vivek and cooking different dishes gives me a sense of peace. I hope that my fans too make the most of their time cooking some recipes that they can eat as they watch the show.”

Divyanka had earlier told about Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am not fond of cooking. I am more fond of acting and doing outdoor activities. At home, I prefer to do dishes and clean but cooking is not my forte. But this show taught me a lot and now I am feeling motivated to cook. This is very unusual that in the last three years, I didn’t cook anything for my husband. After working on this show, I have actually prepared 4-5 food items for him. That’s quite an improvement.”

