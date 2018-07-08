Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya celebrate wedding anniversary in Maldives. See pics

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are on vacation again, this time at the picturesque Maldives. Everyone’s favourite couple on television is celebrating its second year of togetherness among palm trees, sun, waves and a lots of love.

Divyanka shared pictures and videos from their vacation for her fans on Instagram. “In transit at #Colombo... I wish we were out and met our Srilankan family,” she captioned a photo in which she posed with her husband during a stopover in Sri Lanka. She was seen in an olive green jumpsuit and Vivek was seen in a black T-shirt. She then posted boomerang video from the beautiful island of Male with clear blue sea ocean all around them. “Two years ago, at this hour dancing at our Sangeet gave us a high...today it’s the tranquil...,” she captioned the video.

Vivek also shared a few videos and pictures. “Anniversary special. Love to each one of you for such warm wishes and greetings! #Maldives,” he captioned a photo. The two spent their first evening watching the football world cup together. “I watch chick flicks with her, she watches football with me!,” he captioned another picture with his wife.

Divyanka and Vivek worked together on their hit Star Plus show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. They fell for each other on the show and got married in July 2016. Their wedding was a hit among their fans who made them trend on social media platforms.

Talking about her marriage, Divyanka had earlier said, “Any marriage doesn’t run on its own. It needs constant polishing for smooth functioning. So, I keep my partner and my family aware that they are my priority. My mind is constantly scheduling and re-scheduling things according to my shoot and my spouse. I plan in advance for holidays so that we all get to spend quality time together. We keep the communication channels open so that there’s little space for confusions.”

