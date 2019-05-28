Ekta Kapoor sets up a creche at office for son Ravie, says ‘should have built it a long time ago’

A working mother now, TV mogul Ekta Kapoor has set up a creche for her son Ravie, named after father Jeetendra’s real name, has opened up about balancing work and personal life after she became a mother. In an interview, Ekta said she rues that she didn’t open the creche earlier because it is important for working women to be near their children.

Speaking to Bombay Times in an interview, Ekta said, “I bring Ravie to the office frequently and he spends time with my team. I have a huge support system in my mother and my team, so whenever I get busy with meetings, they keep him entertained. He is only three months old, but he has made friends with my colleagues and it may sound unrealistic, but he recognises people at work. That is one of the reasons I have set up a crèche in my office. Even when my son grows older, the creche will continue, because it is important for working mothers to be around their babies. In fact, I should have built it in my office a long time ago. I regret not having done that earlier.”

Ravie was born through a surrogate on January 27. Ekta announced his birth on social media. “Currently, life is all about spending as much time as possible with my son. These days, I try and leave the office earlier than usual,” she told the tabloid.

Ekta is currently producing a web series for her online streaming platform Alt Balaji, Mentalhood that features Karisma Kapoor and DIno Morea and talks about motherhood.

She also compared Game of Thrones with her sitcoms when asked why she brings her characters back even after they die, she said, “Didn’t Jon Snow return from the dead? If you are not the audience, you will criticise, but then, that’s ringside play. Data proves that people are watching these shows because every time there is a kidnap, murder or a hero returns from the dead, there is a surge in ratings. It is an escapism for the Indian audience.”

First Published: May 28, 2019 16:55 IST