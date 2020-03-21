e-paper
Home / TV / Ekta Kapoor trolled for wearing jewellery during coronavirus safe hands campaign: ‘Will still carry micro infecting agents’

Ekta Kapoor trolled for wearing jewellery during coronavirus safe hands campaign: ‘Will still carry micro infecting agents’

Ekta Kapoor was trolled for wearing multiple rings and bracelets while washing her hands during a ‘safe hands’ campaign. See video.

tv Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ekta Kapoor during her safe hands campaign.
Ekta Kapoor during her safe hands campaign.
         

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was trolled online for her safe hands campaign video for prevention against coronavirus. Her followers on Instagram pointed out that there was no point in washing hands while still wearing jewellery on one’s hands.

Accepting union minister Smriti Irani’s challenge, Ekta had written: “Here it is @smritiiraniofficial I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look.” The effort clearly didn’t go down well with netizens, many of whom pointed out that micro organisms would still be on her jewellery.

 

One wrote: “There is no point to wear so much of jewellery.... your jewellery will still carry lot of micro infecting agents.” Another said: “May be you should take off some rings, bracelets. temporary. They won’t run away. Saves time, sanitizer, water and money...even if you have enough to throw away.” A third person said: “What the hell she is doing at least remove your bracelets and then wash your hands. Looks so weird.”

However, a number of TV actors not only accepted her challenge but also applauded her effort. Actors Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi accepted her challenge while Rohit Roy, Huma Qureshi and Smriti Irani appreciated her effort.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor says she didn’t hide in bathroom to skip screening: ‘There was no advisory by govt to self-quarantine’

Ekta joins many other Bollywood celebrities who are doing their bit to spread awareness and advocate social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, among others, were part of a video to ask fans to follow all the World Health Organisation guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Shah Rukh Khan, too, released a video asking all to follow WHO rules.

