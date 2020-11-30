e-paper
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Ekta Kapoor congratulates bestie Neelam Kothari for giving ‘biggest hit on Netflix’

Ekta Kapoor is happy for her friend, Neelam Kothari, who recently appeared in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

tv Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Neelam Kothari in a still from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Neelam Kothari in a still from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
         

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has congratulated her friend, former actor Neelam Kothari, for having appeared in the new Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Neelam, who contemplates making a return to acting during the course of the show, is featured alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

Ekta on Monday posted a new video on social media, in which she congratulated Neelam for the show’s success. “Congratulations, babe, for your re-entry back. We’re so proud,” she said, as Neelam blushed. “Let me introduce you to the OG teen icon, Neelam, who has given the biggest hit on Netflix.”

 

In the show, Neelam meets with Ekta to discuss her possible return to films, but expresses her hesitation about auditioning for roles. She says the same thing to Raveena Tandon. Both Ekta and Raveena advise her to consider the changes that the industry has gone through, and not look at auditions as demeaning. Raveena also narrates the story of how Amitabh Bachchan asked for work during a rough patch in his career.

“I love you so much @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial and @sippypooja and Shobha aunty for being there in my ups and downs,” Neelam responded to Ekta’s post in the comments section.

Also read: Troll calls Karan Johar ‘the favourite wife’ in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, filmmaker says ‘made me laugh’

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Productions, the show has been criticised online by viewers for its vapid content, but has been trending at the top of Netflix India’s top 10 list since its release. The Hindustan Times review noted, “The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining.”

