Family Time With Kapil Sharma fails to make it to top 15 in BARC rating. Will it go off air?

Things were not looking up for Kapil Sharma’s new show with bad reviews from critics and now the BARC rating are here to add fuel to fire. Reports suggest that the show may soon be taken off air due to bad ratings -- the show failed it to make it to top 15 spots -- and low quality content of the show.

According to a report in DNA, the show might get cancelled after just 15 episodes. “They wanted Kapil to hold a press conference, but he asked them for time. He told them he will address the media after a couple of episodes are aired. Now, there is an internal dispute going on about how many episodes should be aired. The show has been slated for 26 episodes, but the channel is thinking of cutting it to 15-20 if the reactions are not good and ratings are not as expected,” says a source.

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council India, the show could manage only the 16th spot on the most watched shows’ list. For context,The Kapil Sharma Show was in the top five most watched show when it released in April 2016.

The Kapil Sharma Show was at the 14th spot in July 2017 and not even in the top 20 in August 2017 when the channel to take it off air. Here’s the entire list of top 20 shows on TV last week in urban and rural areas (in ‘000s).

1 Zee Anmol KUMKUM BHAGYA 12792

2 Zee TV KUNDALI BHAGYA 11078

3 Sony Entertainment Television SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 2 9806

4 Zee TV KUMKUM BHAGYA 9243

5 Sony Pal C I D 9049

6 STAR Bharat KYA HAAL MR PAANCHAL 8981

7 STAR Bharat NIMKI MUKHIYA 8351

8 Sony Pal TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMA 8105

9 STAR Plus YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 8026

10 STAR Plus YE HAI MOHABBATEIN 7956

11 SONY SAB TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMA 7307

12 Colors SHAKTI-ASTITVA KE EHSAAS KI 7590

13 Colors UDAAN 7226

14 STAR Bharat JIJI MAA 7126

15 Zee Anmol JAMAI RAJA 7118

16 Sony Entertainment Television FAMILY TIME WITH KAPIL SHARMA 7088

17 Colors RISING STAR 6945

18 Zee TV ISHQ SUBHAN ALLAH 6934

19 Zee Anmol GANGA 6889

20 STAR Plus ISHQBAAZ 6666

Last week, Kapil again allegedly kept Rani Mukerji waiting for an episode’s shoot for hours and later cancelled the shoot altogether. He did the same things with many actors and guests last year, following which, the channel cancelled his show.

Read: Family Time With Kapil Sharma Episode 3 review: A 1.5 hour session on how not to flirt

Read: Family Time With Kapil Sharma Episode 2 review: Filling awkward silences with the humour of a five year old

Read: Family Time With Kapil Sharma Episode 1 review: He returns as a boring, unimaginative Oprah on a budget

Follow @htshowbiz for more