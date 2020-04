Friends reunion indefinitely delayed by HBO Max, fans call it ‘The one that didn’t happen’

tv

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:26 IST

The Friends reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special, featuring the entire original Friends cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday. However, Twitter did not seem to heartbroken about the delay and many even made jokes at the show’s expense. “Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, the reunion’s indefinitely delayed,” read a tweet. “I sincerely doubt most “Friends” fans care about when the unscripted reunion special goes up,” wrote another.

The Emmy-winning Friends, which ended its 10-season run in 2004, made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names.

Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

Talking about the reunion, Matt had recently said, “we got the band back together without the instruments!” “It’s the six of us together talking about the good old days,” he said.

