Home / TV / Matt Le Blanc shares tidbit about Friends reunion: ‘It’s six of us together talking about good old days’

Matt Le Blanc shares tidbit about Friends reunion: ‘It’s six of us together talking about good old days’

Matt Le Blanc opened up about the Friends reunion, which has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tv Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
The Friends reunion was confirmed in February this year.
The Friends reunion was confirmed in February this year.
         

Matt Le Blanc has shared a bit of information on the reunion special of Friends, after it was put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor, who plays Joey Tribbiani in the American sitcom, has claimed that “we got the band back together without the instruments!” when he appeared on a pre-recorded segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, reports dailymail.co.uk. Matt added: “It’s the six of us together talking about the good old days.”

 

The special will feature fellow cast members Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Filming was scheduled to begin at the end of March, but production was said to be pushed to May at the earliest, according to Variety.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan facilitates 1.2 lakh meals for underprivileged amid coronavirus pandemic

The reunion special was officially announced in late February, confirming the cast will reunite for an “untitled unscripted special”.

