From mini Friends reunion to Zendaya’s record-breaking win, top 4 Emmys 2020 moments

tv

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:17 IST

Quirky comedy Schitt's Creek, media family saga Succession, and dystopian drama Watchmen dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show where the coronavirus pandemic meant most celebrities took part from their sofas and backyards dressed in a variety of gowns, hoodies and sleepwear.

Here are the top five highlights from the ceremony:

Schitt’s Creek, Zendaya break records

Schitt's Creek, the little Canadian show about a fish-out-of-water family, made history at Sunday's Emmy Awards with a comedy awards sweep, something even TV greats including Frasier and Modern Family failed to achieve. It was the first time in the Emmy Awards' 72 years that a comedy won all seven categories in the same year, organizers said.

Zendaya, 24, became the youngest lead drama actress winner for her role as a troubled teenager in Euphoria. “I know this seems like a really weird time to be celebrating,” Zendaya said. “But I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that,” but thanked young people out there “doing the work.”

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera honoured

The Television Academy honoured those that the industry lost, in the in memoriam segment, accompanied by a live performance by two-time GRAMMY winner H.E.R. Wilford Brimley, Naya Rivera, Iam Holm, Brian Dennehy, Honor Blackman, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, James Lipton, Regis Philbin and Chadwick Boseman were some of the names honoured.

Ramy Youssef posts hilarious video after losing

Ramy Youssef, creator-star of the semi-autbiographical comedy Ramy, about a young Muslim American’s love and religious life, tweeted a video of a haz-mat suit-wearing person clutching an Emmy and waving goodbye after he lost the lost the comedy actor category.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Mini Friends reunion

Actors Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox came together for a mini Friends reunion at the awards. “We live together,” Cox joked. Host Jimmy Kimmel asked, “You do?” Aniston replied, “We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.” An unscripted Friends reunion is also in the works at HBO Max.

Follow @htshowbiz for more