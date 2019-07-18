Today in New Delhi, India
Game of Thrones fans blast HBO for forcing Gwendoline Christie to submit her own Emmy nomination. See reactions

HBO didn’t submit Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, Carice Van Houten’s names for Emmy consideration, so they did it themselves, and won.

Jul 18, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Gwendoline Christie paid the $225 entry fee for the Emmys herself.

Game of Thrones actors Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre) won nominations at the 71st Emmy Awards, despite HBO not submitting their names for contention. Fans on the internet have criticised HBO for focussing on the top-billed cast, and ignoring supporting actors.

The Hollywood Reported confirmed that HBO did not submit Christie, Allen and Van Houten’s names, and that the actors self-submitted their names, picking up the $225 entry fee. Allen was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series, Christie was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series and van Houten was nominated for best guest actress in a drama series.

HBO did, however, submitted the names of Kit Harington in the lead actor race, Emilia Clarke in the lead actress race, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage in the supporting actor race and Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in the supporting actress race. All of them picked up nominations, and Game of Thrones’ critically reviled final season won a total of 32 nods.

“Oh my good lord, I never ever thought this would happen. I really didn’t. I went through every single emotion. I couldn’t be more delighted, this is the best day ever. It’s amazing so many of us have been nominated. I’m delighted for everybody. It’s a show we worked on for nearly 10 years. It’s meant so much to so many of us. I honestly couldn’t feel more overwhelmed, privileged and heartened that people want to see more unconventional female storylines,” Christie told Variety in a statement. She continued, “I’m so excited for Kit and Emilia and Maisie and Alfie, and Nikolaj congratulated me this morning. It feels like a celebration. It was always going to be a situation where not everyone was going to be pleased with the final season. People have invested so much time and energy in talking about the show. Everyone had an idea about how it was going to end. It was truly and undeniably spectacular and had epic proportions that nobody has seen before.”

Many fans, however, called out HBO for the blunder. Here are some reactions:

The final season of Game of Thrones was the worst reviewed of the series’ run, but despite fan backlash, the show was honoured by Television Academy in a resounding manner.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 17:58 IST

