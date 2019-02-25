 Game of Thrones season 8 new footage: Arya can’t contain her excitement on seeing dragons for the first time
Game of Thrones season 8 new footage: Arya can’t contain her excitement on seeing dragons for the first time

HBO has shared some brand new footage from the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. See it here.

tv Updated: Feb 25, 2019 12:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maisie Williams will be back as Arya Stark on the show.

HBO shared brand new clips of all it’s biggest upcoming shows on Sunday with the 91st Academy Awards. The clips were all combined together in a preview to all the highly anticipated shows of summer, including the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

The entire preview holds just a couple of seconds worth of footage from the show but it was enough to get fans excited again. The video shows one of Daenerys’ massive dragons glide over an army of marching soldiers, intimidating anyone who lays their eyes on it but not Arya. While others around her scurry away from the dragon, Arya’s face lights up with an excited smile on seeing the beast.

Fans also loved the new footage and cannot wait for a longer trailer. While some drew comparisons between Jon and Arya’s first encounter with dragons, others quick dash to the archives to one of the earlier episodes from the series in which Arya talks about Targaryens and their dragons. Check out their reactions:

Game of Thrones returns on April 14 after a break of two years. The new season will have six episodes of which three will be of 1 hour each and three will be 90 minutes each. The eighth season will bring back fan favourites like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage and others.

Harington said he was happy with the ending of Game of Thrones. “I’m so excited for people to see it. I think it’s going to be extraordinary, hopefully it’ll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might,” he said.

The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows. HBO isn’t getting out of the Game of Thrones business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 12:33 IST

