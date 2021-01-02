e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Gautam Gulati quarantined in London after testing Covid-19 positive, says he is missing his mother

Gautam Gulati quarantined in London after testing Covid-19 positive, says he is missing his mother

Gautam Gulati has shared a video where he can be seen talking to his mother over a video call and they assure each other that all will be fine, soon.

tv Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Gautam Gulati tests Covid-19 positive.
Gautam Gulati tests Covid-19 positive.
         

Actor Gautam Gulati has tested positive for Covid-19. The former Bigg Boss winner has shared the news with fans on Instagram. As he recuperates in London, he is also missing his mother, brother and family.

Gautam posted a picture on Instagram and wrote on Thursday, “Covid 19 sucks.” Filmmaker Farah Khan was quick to comment, “Whaaaattt!!” Shruti Haasan, Kanika Maheshwari, and several others wished him to get well soon.

 

He also posted a snippet of his video call with his mom. He captioned it, “Mother love 2021 be safe you all I will be ok soon.” Gautam says in the video, “Koshish to yahi hai mother ki mai get better ho ke jaldi se ghar wapas aa jaun (I am trying to get better and reach back home soon).” His mother laughs and says that someone told her that the actor was facing problems. Gautam says he does not have any problem, adding that she should be happy and he will get well soon.

 

Gautam went to the UK mid-December and was supposed to return mid-January. However, his diagnosis with coronavirus has not delayed his trip, the actor has claimed. While he has been conducting virtual meetings, he is also missing his family. Gautam told Times of India, “My mother and brother are obviously worried for me. So, while I am a bit stressed, I try to divert my attention towards more productive things. I miss my mother and the fact that I could have eaten homemade food. Chaahe khichdi mil jaati unke haathon ki (I would’ve loved my mom’s khichdi right now).”

Also read: Fan tells Shoaib Ibrahim he wants to marry Dipika Kakar, see his sweet response

Gautam appeared on Bigg Boss 8 and won the trophy that year. He bagged his first major project soon and was seen in Azhar (2016). Gautam will next be seen in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film was initially supposed to release around Eid, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In