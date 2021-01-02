Gautam Gulati quarantined in London after testing Covid-19 positive, says he is missing his mother

tv

Actor Gautam Gulati has tested positive for Covid-19. The former Bigg Boss winner has shared the news with fans on Instagram. As he recuperates in London, he is also missing his mother, brother and family.

Gautam posted a picture on Instagram and wrote on Thursday, “Covid 19 sucks.” Filmmaker Farah Khan was quick to comment, “Whaaaattt!!” Shruti Haasan, Kanika Maheshwari, and several others wished him to get well soon.

He also posted a snippet of his video call with his mom. He captioned it, “Mother love 2021 be safe you all I will be ok soon.” Gautam says in the video, “Koshish to yahi hai mother ki mai get better ho ke jaldi se ghar wapas aa jaun (I am trying to get better and reach back home soon).” His mother laughs and says that someone told her that the actor was facing problems. Gautam says he does not have any problem, adding that she should be happy and he will get well soon.

Gautam went to the UK mid-December and was supposed to return mid-January. However, his diagnosis with coronavirus has not delayed his trip, the actor has claimed. While he has been conducting virtual meetings, he is also missing his family. Gautam told Times of India, “My mother and brother are obviously worried for me. So, while I am a bit stressed, I try to divert my attention towards more productive things. I miss my mother and the fact that I could have eaten homemade food. Chaahe khichdi mil jaati unke haathon ki (I would’ve loved my mom’s khichdi right now).”

Gautam appeared on Bigg Boss 8 and won the trophy that year. He bagged his first major project soon and was seen in Azhar (2016). Gautam will next be seen in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film was initially supposed to release around Eid, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

