Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee lead by example; donate plasma for Covid-19 patients

The actor couple donated plasma recently and urge people to be aware and still be vigilant while stepping out.

tv Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:19 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
The couple feels people who have recovered from Covid should come forward and help others in any form possible
The couple feels people who have recovered from Covid should come forward and help others in any form possible
         

Celeb couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently donated plasma for critical Covid-19 patients. They feel people who have recovered from Covid should come forward and help others in any form possible.

Bonnerjee shares, “When we had Covid, I’d decided to donate plasma as it is the need of the hour. I had heard about how Covid was affecting people leading to rising number of deaths. We are lucky to be cured and if we can help someone, then why not? It was an easy decision to donate plasma.”

 

Choudhary agrees, adding that it was his wife’s idea to donate plasma. “We had also read that many people who had recovered from Covid feared losing the antibodies. So, we wanted to break the myth and there’s nothing better than leading by example. We are hopeful that our plasma helps others and brings more plasma donors forward,” he says.

The procedure is different from blood donation and has to be monitored carefully, says Bonnerjee, adding that people can donate plasma in a government hospital where it would help the needy free of cost or in a private hospital where it be bought be ones who need it.

The couple urges people to be aware, continue to be vigilant regarding coronavirus and take the need precautions as with the ease of movement and a number of places opening up, more ad more people have been stepping out of their homes. “People are sick and tired of staying at home and are stepping out. But that doesn’t mean the situation is getting better. The number of positive patients hasn’t gone down drastically and many people are facing adverse reactions to the virus and need treatment. Then there are others with mild symptoms and don’t suffer much. We all have to work as a society and look after ourselves and our surroundings carefully so that all of us are safe,” concludes Bonnerjee.

